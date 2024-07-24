UITS Monitor: IU Indy in-person support moving

UITS News for Wednesday, July 24, 2024

UITS in-person support moving at IU Indianapolis

Indianapolis in-person support locations in ICTC 126 and Campus Center Information Desk will consolidate into a single location within Campus Center Suite 205 starting on Monday, July 29. Please check the linked Knowledge Base document for more information and the latest updates.

Bloomington UITS in-person support and CrimsonCard summer hours

Bloomington in-person support and CrimsonCard offices will have modified summer hours beginning on Saturday, July 27 through Saturday, August 17. Please check the linked Knowledge Base documents for the latest office hours.

How to spot and report fake IU job offer scams

Your job offer purporting to be from IU faculty might be a scam. Criminals are targeting college students with fake job offers to steal your money or personal information. Do not respond to anything you suspect to be fraudulent; instead report it to phishing@iu.edu.

Apply now for the 2024-25 Emerging Scholars Research Experience

Get hands-on research experience and earn course credit. Open to incoming freshman and sophomore women of all majors, no prior tech experience needed. Applications due July 31.

Submit a proposal for OpenInfra Day North America at IU

OpenInfra Days North America is being jointly organized by participants from the United States, Mexico, and Canada. We encourage involvement from users, contributors, and companies from these countries and hope to have lively networking and community-building. Hosted by IU at IU Indianapolis.

Keep safe with cybersecurity tips

Build good security habits and learn how to protect yourself, your online information, and your data with cybersecurity tips and tricks.

Speed Dating with UITS Learning Technologies for incoming faculty

This August 8 Speed Dating event provides a fun way to learn about many technology resources in a short period of time. Matchmakers include staff from across UITS Learning Technologies. While all are welcome, this event focuses on the needs of incoming faculty.

