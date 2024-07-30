ACI Fellowship for IU faculty brings supercomputing capacity to the classroom

Ehren Newman, associate professor of Psychological and Brain Sciences at Indiana University, has used his time as an ACI Curriculum Fellow to build out increased computing capacity for P426: a capstone undergraduate lab course studying the brain and behavior of animals. “It’s meant to put a bow on everything they have learned: statistics, scientific writing, how the brain works, scientific design, all with cutting edge tools that they can take with them almost anywhere,” said Newman.
After training and implementation provided by the ACI Curriculum Fellows program, Newman guides group projects as they download an application using Research Desktop (RED), a virtually accessible interface for research software. Students then label data from video and process it into training datasets, which is finally applied to a machine learning network. “From there, we go through methods of refining data and tools for evaluating performance. Your first try usually only accounts for 60-80% of the variants and so students learn to find what data the model didn’t account for and iteratively refine from there—which is just like the real world of data modeling,” said Newman.
Up until recent innovations in computational power, all of the methods available to study animal movement used actual animals, something Newman does in his own lab. “In my research, we use animals to further our knowledge. I was not convinced that introductory education to this field should require the use of animals for ethical and practical reasons.” Now, Newman can meet educational goals by using videos from his own research as a data source for students.
Newman’s collaboration with Research Engagement and Integration Project Director Robert Henschel connected the course to storage resources provided by UITS Research Technologies. “Having terabytes of data available for students without extra costs for my lab and department is a great benefit of the IU High Performance Computing (HPC) systems,” said Newman.
