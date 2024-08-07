UITS Monitor: IUanyWare profile reset

UITS News for Wednesday, August 7, 2024

Annual IUanyWare user profile to reset on August 16

When you log in to IUanyWare after August 16, it may take longer to load while it rebuilds your profile. You’ll need to reconfigure personal settings for some Microsoft Office apps. The first time you open an Office app, you’ll be prompted to log in to Microsoft Office. The reset improves performance and printing capabilities.

UITS in-person support moved at IU Indianapolis

IU Indianapolis in-person support has moved to Campus Center 205. Please check the linked Knowledge Base document for new summer hours.

Accessibility resources

IU is making strides to be a more accessible in-person and online campus for all students, staff, and faculty. Learn how to make PDFs, course materials, and remote meetings more accessible for people with disabilities.

Identifying and reporting email scams

It’s always phishing season! Which means it’s important to be able to identify and report suspicious emails whether they be from colleagues you haven’t heard from in decades written in all caps, or oddly worded job offers. Protect yourself and the things you care about most (institutional data and your hard-earned cash).

