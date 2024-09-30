Deep fakes and AI in cyber crime

Back in April 2024, IU was privileged to have best-selling author Jessica Barker MBE deliver the guest keynote at the annual Statewide IT conference. Barker’s keynote, “Exploring the role of AI in cyber crime,” covered a lot of information about the use of deep fakes using artificial intelligence (AI). We encourage you to view Jessica Barker’s guest keynote (IU Login required) to learn more.

Here is an FAQ based on her keynote.

What are deep fakes?

Deep fakes are synthetic media where a person in an existing image or video is replaced with someone else’s likeness using AI. They have become increasingly accessible and easier to create, with multiple websites and apps lowering the barrier to entry.

How are deep fakes used in social engineering attacks?

Deep fakes have been used in various social engineering attacks, such as:

Kidnappings

CEO fraud

Manipulating individuals and corporations

Why is digital critical thinking important in identifying deep fakes?

Developing digital critical thinking skills is crucial to effectively identify and respond to deep fakes. It involves questioning the authenticity of media content and being cautious about the information consumed and shared.

What are the threats posed by deep fakes?

Deep fakes present several threats, including:

Manipulating and threatening individuals and corporations

Blurring the line between reality and fabrication

Presenting ethical dilemmas

How can AI be used for both attacks and defense in cybersecurity?

AI can be used by cybercriminals to:

Conduct open-source intelligence (OSINT)

Write sophisticated phishing emails

Understand technical vulnerabilities

On the defense side, AI can help by:

Automating the analysis of alerts in a Security Operations Center (SOC)

Performing first-pass malware analysis

Enhancing efficiency in cybersecurity tasks

What are some common tells of deep fakes?

Common tells of deep fakes include:

Weird blurring around the face and neck

Unnatural eye movement and blinking

Perfect skin that looks overly smooth

Mouth movements that do not sync with the voice

How can individuals protect themselves from deep fake scams?

Individuals can protect themselves by:

Being cautious of unexpected communications

Verifying the identity of the sender

Developing an anti-scam mindset

Using safe words with family members to quickly verify identity

What role does public education play in combating deep fakes?

Public education is crucial in raising awareness about the risks and implications of deep fakes. It involves educating people on how to identify deep fakes and encouraging them to develop digital critical thinking skills.

What are some action items to mitigate the risks of deep fakes?

Here are five action items to mitigate the risks associated with deep fakes:

Increase awareness and education : Educate employees and stakeholders about the risks and implications of deep fakes. Implement verification processes : Establish robust verification processes for media content. Develop response strategies : Create and implement response strategies for dealing with deep fakes. Enhance digital critical thinking skills : Encourage and develop digital critical thinking skills among employees. Collaborate across departments : Foster collaboration between various departments to address the challenges posed by deep fakes.

