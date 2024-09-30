Reporting cybersecurity incidents

IU’s University Information Security Office (UISO) responds to and investigates incidents related to misuse or abuse of IU information and IT resources, including computer and network security breaches, privacy breaches or concerns, lost or stolen devices (including personal devices containing institutional information), and unauthorized disclosure or modification of institutional or personal information.

However, UISO can’t see everything and in the moment, any cybersecurity issue can seem daunting. So, here are just a few examples of common cybersecurity incidents and the steps you can take to report them.

Emergency IT Incident

It’s important that Emergency IT Incidents are resolved as quickly as possible, so please call immediately regardless of the time until you get to a human. DO NOT simply leave a message and wait for a return call. If you have trouble reaching someone, please see the below list of numbers to call in descending order.

UISO Security Operations directly at 812-855-UISO (8476) (9-5 ET, M-F)

UITS Network Operations Center at 812-855-3699 (24/7)

UITS Support Center at 812-855-6789 (24/7)

Sensitive data incident

If you suspect that a machine that stores or processes sensitive data has been compromised, such as through spy or ransomware, step away and do not use the system to ensure your actions do not trample over important evidence, such as the modify, access, and created times of files that the attacker has viewed or touched and to not off the attacker.

This includes a network scan of the system, running antivirus software, patching the system, rebooting, unplugging any cables, or power off the system.

Then immediately call any of the following numbers regardless of the time until you get to a human.

UISO Security Operations directly at 812-855-UISO (8476) (9-5 ET, M-F)

UITS Network Operations Center at 812-855-3699 (24/7)

UITS Support Center at 812-855-6789 (24/7)

Non-emergency security incident or privacy concern

Email it-incident@iu.edu or click for the incident reporting form, to report the incident. This can include abuse, identity theft, and data protection issues.

Email abuse, misuse, or spam

Email it-incident@iu.edu, with full headers. To display and send the full headers, see the Knowledge Base. In Outlook, you can also select Report Message in the ribbon’s Home tab.

HIPAA violation

Email it-incident@iu.edu, outlining the incident details. Also call UISO at 812-855-8476 during business hours to ensure that attention is brought to the incident.

Privacy complaint

For general privacy assistance, please email privacy@iu.edu.

For more information of reporting various cybersecurity incidents, please visit the Information & Security Policy website.