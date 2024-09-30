Cybersecurity tips for remote teaching and learning

Working remotely means you’re outside many of the safeguards provided by the IU network. So, to keep your system and data secure, you’ll need to assume the responsibility for cybersecurity.

Some things never go out of style. Here are a baker’s dozen tips updated from our pandemic days to make your system and your data more secure. As always, if you need help contact your local UITS support person or campus UITS Support Center.

If you feel your system or data have been compromised or your meeting Zoombombed, report it to the IU Information Security Office at it-incident@iu.edu, then contact your local UITS support person or campus UITS Support Center for next steps.

Find out more

IU’s Knowledge Base contains even more information on working remotely.