UITS Monitor: Mobile Print

UITS News for Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Mobile Print

Any member of the IU community with a valid and active CrimsonCard may send documents to the university-wide secure release print queues. Mobile Print lets you submit any supported document type to these queues using most major web browsers. You may release your printed documents at any public student device.

Discover Mobile Print

Use your CrimsonCard to pay for meals on Grubhub

You can use your CrimsonCard to pay for off-campus restaurant orders on the Grubhub app. By affiliating with your IU campus, you also get a free Grubhub+ Student membership, which means $0 delivery on eligible orders. This partnership offers a convenient way to enjoy local dining.

Learn more about using your CrimsonCard on Grubhub

Friendly reminder: beware of phishing

Everyone at IU is vulnerable to phishing emails. These emails can come from a variety of sources, even other IU accounts that have been phished, and can try to steal a range of personal information.

Check out phishing.iu.edu

Understanding IU’s mobile device policy

IU Mobile Device Security Standard IT Policy 12.1 sets security requirements for all IU employees (faculty, staff, affiliates and student workers) who use a mobile device to access, store, or manipulate institutional data whether it is owned by you or by the university.

Learn more about IU’s mobile device policy

Retiring the Knowledge Management System

On September 26, 2024, UITS will retire the Knowledge Management System (KMS) and complete the move of the IU Knowledge Base to the ServiceNow Knowledge platform. The Knowledge Base at kb.iu.edu will be available during the transition. After the transition, both the home page at kb.iu.edu and existing pages will redirect to new ServiceNow Knowledge URLs for one year. Knowledge Base will provide resources to help site owners identify links they need to update after the migration.

About the IU Knowledge Base transition to ServiceNow Knowledge

Time to submit spring 2025 IU eTexts orders

The IU eTexts portal is open for ordering—keep up with ordering deadlines by campus. Learn more about the IU eTexts initiative on our resource site and feel welcome to drop by our office hours with questions. Office hours are 12-2pm ET every Friday, no appointment needed.

Submit your orders before the deadline