News at IU Indiana University
‘Blurring the Lines’ exhibition explores AI’s intersection with human creativity

A woman facing a large art installation.

“Blurring the Lines: Art at the Intersection of Human and Artificial Creativity,” the latest exhibition at IU Bloomington’s Grunwald Gallery, spotlights the challenges of a new technological frontier while demonstrating how the arts and humanities can be applied to science and technology to create more well-rounded solutions to society’s issues.

Campus Life

Homecoming activities go beyond football to include statue unveiling, parade, Hoosier Hysteria

Arts and Humanities

Blockbuster Futures Conference at IU Cinema features IndieWire film critic David Ehrlich

Science and Technology

New admissible evidence introduced to Indiana courtrooms by IU Indianapolis forensic scientist

2024 presidential race: IU experts available to comment

IU in the news

Media

Let us help you cover the news. Our media specialists can connect you with faculty experts as well as guide you to the latest IU news.

Vanessa Cruz Nichols.
Featured expert

Vanessa Cruz Nichols

Vanessa Cruz Nichols is an assistant professor in the department of political science in The College of Arts and Sciences at Indiana University Bloomington.

She is a faculty affiliate with the Latino Studies Program and Center for Research on Race and Ethnicity in Society at Indiana University.

Her research interests are situated within American Politics, political participation, public opinion, public health and race and ethnicity politics. Her book project, tentatively titled “Catalyzing Political Action: Latinxs Rising to the Challenge with Messages of Peril and Promise,” re-assesses the hypothesis that threat is a sufficient mobilizing catalyst for political activism. The book focuses on mobilizing messages surrounding immigration issue activism and the Latinx electorate.

In addition to her book project, her existing research projects also involve the extent to which elite messaging strategies impact citizen engagement within civic and political domains. Some of her publications have focused on: 1.) the effects of threatening immigration policy environments and their spillover effects into political, civic engagement, and health domains among Latinxs, 2.) the racialized campaign cues minority candidates use to minimize the perceived outsider threat they pose to more conservative electorates, 3.) the role of religiosity in the 2020 Latinx vote, and 4.) explaining the importance of messaging frames in crisis communication, especially as it relates to countering COVID-19-skepticism among the most hard-hit communities. Dr. Cruz Nichols’ work has been published in Political Behavior; PS: Political Science and Politics; the Journal of Health Politics, Policy and Law; and Public Administration Review.

Cruz Nichols is the director of the Latinx Politics Lab. Her team focuses on questions surrounding immigration politics and the political behavior of Latinx communities.

Cruz Nichols earned her Bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Economics from DePaul University, where she was a McNair Scholar. She earned her PhD in Political Science from the University of Michigan. Her work has been supported by the Ford Foundation (Predoctoral Fellow, Dissertation Fellow) and National Science Foundation (2017).

Since joining as an IU faculty member in 2019, she has taught Intro to American Politics (Y103), Media and Politics (Y321) and Race & Ethnicity Politics (Y329, Y661). During fall semester 2022, Cruz Nichols was awarded an IU Writing Residential Fellowship with the IU Institute for Advance Study.

Topical resources and stories

Ukraine experts

IU experts are ready to talk about Russia’s war in Ukraine

On Feb. 24, 2022, Russia launched a military invasion of Ukraine. IU political scientists, historians and economists are available to discuss the impact of the ongoing war.

Law and Policy

New O’Neill School leadership center equips students and professionals for public service

News at IU  
Health and Wellness,Science and Technology

Non-invasive eye test for multiple diseases to advance under $4.8M NIH award

News at IU  
Administration

IU Bloomington receives $500,000 national grant for precollege support programs

News at IU  
Administration

New faculty directors appointed to lead IU Online collaborative programs

News at IU  

Feature stories

Take a closer look inside life at IU. These in-depth features highlight the special stories, unique culture, and rich history of Indiana University.

IU stories by interest

Arts & humanities

Arts for Youth Book offers creative approach to mental wellness for rural Indiana teens

Business & innovation

National UEDA conference highlights role of higher education in economic development

Campus life

IU Indianapolis emergency management director aids Hurricane Helene relief efforts in North Carolina

Health & wellness

Drill or no drill, evacuate when you hear a fire alarm

Global

Inaugural Global and Area Perspectives Symposium to focus on migration

Law & policy

IU researcher joins leaders in opioid overdose prevention at White House event

Science & technology

School of Nursing research aims to expand epilepsy care in Kenya

Administration

IU Kokomo faculty, staff volunteer at JobSpark expo

