UITS Monitor: Get help

Get the tech help you need, when you need it

Can’t get connected to the Wi-Fi? Lost your phone and can’t log in? Whatever technology issue you are facing, remember the UITS Support Center is here to support you 24/7 via phone, live chat, or email. Check us out in-person or ask Kaybee the Chatbot your question!

Support Center and CrimsonCard office Fall Break hours

Some UITS Support Center in-person support and CrimsonCard offices will have altered hours in observance of Fall Break. Please check the linked Knowledge Base documents for the latest office hours for your campus.

Jetstream2 AI Fellows Program applications due Oct. 30

The Jetstream2 AI Fellows Program provides a unique opportunity for early-career and established researchers to elevate their artificial intelligence (AI)-based research. It includes a $5,000 stipend, project consulting, training, priority access to high-end GPUs, and visibility within the broader research community.

CrimsonCard discount internet and phone services

Tired of being on your parents’ phone plan? Want the freedom to Google nonsense at high speeds? Well, CrimsonCard has the discount for you! AT&T offers enrolled IU students an 8% discount off monthly base plans while Verizon offers up to $10 off Verizon 5G Home Internet.

Ashley Steitz awarded the Maureen Biggers Leadership Scholarship

Congratulations to IU senior Ashley Steitz for winning the 2024-25 Maureen Biggers Leadership Scholarship for Equity & Tech! This $1,000 award honors students advancing diversity in tech. Steitz’s work with Microsoft Teals, WIC, and Serve IT Clinic highlights her dedication to tech education.

Keep Learning with the Generative AI Webinars & Workshops Series

The Digital Gardener Initiative continues to host their free - designed to improve artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI literacies across Indiana University. Topics left to explore this semester: strategies for assessment, developing assignments, and generative AI in your professional work.

IU’s VoiceThread license expires on December 31

IU’s enterprise license for VoiceThread, a multimedia app that plugs into Canvas, expires at the end of 2024. UITS is currently exploring alternative licensing models. However, we advise that you prepare for the VoiceThread retirement by exporting content and exploring potential replacement tools.

Speed Dating with Learning Technologies

The Speed Dating event provides a fun way to learn about technologies like Canvas, Generative AI, and Gradescope. Participants have 9 minutes to “speed date” a tool or service before meeting their next “date.” Matchmakers (presenters) include staff from Learning Technologies and key partners.

