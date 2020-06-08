Indiana University campuses to open in fall with in-person and online instruction

IU will welcome students back for the fall semester with a mix of in-person and online courses. Important changes have been made to the academic calendar to support the safety of all IU students, faculty and staff.

Young black girl turns on the light with a wall switch

Law and Policy

COVID-19 hurting vulnerable populations already struggling to pay utilities

IU Bloomington

18h

Masked young woman stands near a rainbow picture and looks out a window

Health and Wellness

Kinsey Institute and The Trevor Project establish new research partnership on LGBTQ mental health

IU Bloomington

5d

Two white flag sticks stand erect on a putting green on a golf course.

Campus Life

Tee time: New Pfau Course opens for golfers

IU Bloomington

6d

Nearly 1 in 3 young men in the US report having no sex, study finds

IU Bloomington

18h

Luddy Hall, home of the Luddy School of Informatics, Computing and Engineering

Luddy researchers explore use of social robots to support mental health during social distancing

IU Bloomington

June 8, 2020

A man in a red plaid shirt pours chemicals for hand sanitizer into a large white container.

Chemistry faculty make hand sanitizer for College during pandemic shortage

IU Bloomington

June 8, 2020

Sonja Rogers uses a tape measure to record the height of a bust of Bill Armstrong.

In good hands: Essential staff take care of IU campus during pandemic

IU Bloomington

June 5, 2020

Arts and Humanities

'Doctor Rock'

In a career spanning over 40 years, Glenn Gass taught rock 'n' roll courses to more than 60,000 students. The classes' popularity led to the creation of a rock history certificate program in the Jacobs School of Music.

Read his story

Retweet @IUBloomington

Join us tomorrow for a town hall about Public Safety, Race, and Racial Inequity with IU leaders. 🗓️: June 16, 2020… https://t.co/sLi9HPzjZ1

Stay current with what's new at IU Bloomington

Follow IU Bloomington on Twitter
Leah Peck points to a piece from the Sage Fashion Collection while talking to Patrick O'Meara.

Arts and Humanities

IU president and first lady to host virtual book launch opening 'Windows on Worlds'

IU Bloomington

June 5, 2020

Kirkwood Hall is pictured through an opening in the trees.

Arts and Humanities

Eskenazi School faculty use creativity to pivot externships, studio courses online

IU Bloomington

June 4, 2020

3d-printed face shield shown from front and side

Business and Innovation

2 graduate students focused final project on 3D-printing face shields for first responders

IU Bloomington

June 4, 2020

Arts and Humanities

'A Zoom with a View': Student creates virtual theater festival to support and unify artists

IU Bloomington

June 3, 2020

Alexander Kopnick hopes the virtual performances will promote empathy and provide support to artists facing difficulties.

Campus Life

IU Athletics announces plans for limited return to activities

IU Bloomington

June 3, 2020

Global

Department of Defense extends support of IU Language Training Center with $1.26M award

IU Bloomington

June 2, 2020

Science and Technology

NSF awards Indiana University $10M to build Jetstream 2 cloud computing system

IU Bloomington

June 1, 2020