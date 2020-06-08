Indiana University campuses to open in fall with in-person and online instruction
IU will welcome students back for the fall semester with a mix of in-person and online courses. Important changes have been made to the academic calendar to support the safety of all IU students, faculty and staff.Learn more
More news
Stories of interest
'A Zoom with a View': Student creates virtual theater festival to support and unify artists
Alexander Kopnick hopes the virtual performances will promote empathy and provide support to artists facing difficulties.