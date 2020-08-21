Campus prepares to welcome students for fall semester

Welcome week sign

KOKOMO, Ind. – When Indiana University Kokomo students return Monday (August 24), for the first time since spring break, they will find at least one thing hasn’t changed — Cougar spirit.

Welcome Week, from August 24 to 28, celebrates school spirit and being back on campus as a community — even with some changes.

Audra Dowling, dean of students, said whether students are new or returning, she and the Office of Student Life and Campus Diversity are ready to greet them. The traditional giveaways and activities that have always been part of the first week will continue — just in a different way because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are embracing the changes and are excited to try some things we have never done before,” she said. “The first week is a great time to get immersed on campus, and experience faculty and staff support, make new friends, learn something new, and allow yourself to shift outside your comfort zone.”

Her office will have a tent outside the Ground Up Café, where faculty and staff will be available to answer questions, help students find classes, share conversation, hand out masks to those who forgot them, and more. There will be daily giveaways, and opportunities to learn about getting involved in student organizations and attending virtual events.

Even students whose classes are online are included, with daily contests on the Student Life Facebook page, at facebook.com/iukstudentlife/. Prizes will be awarded to the first person who posts each day.

Dowling noted that students should watch the campus calendar for events, and there will be opportunities to attend virtually — and even to have supplies shipped to them.

The theme of the week is school spirit, and finding a sense of belonging, Dowling said.

“It’s about having pride in the decisions you make, a sense of purpose, and finding a place where you feel comfortable,” she said. “We want students to truly have the confidence to know they belong here.”

Students may contact Dowling at iukdos@iuk.edu.

The week’s celebrations include:

August 24: My Space Monday

Post a picture of your home learning space or the space where you plan to study on campus, wearing your IU Kokomo gear. Don’t know where your space is? Come to the Student Life tent outside of the Ground Up Café for some ideas. The first person to post will receive swag from the Office of Student Life and Campus Diversity.

Giveaways in the Student Life tent.

August 25: Twin Tuesday

Post a picture of yourself and a friend, even from miles apart, wearing the same or like outfits. It’s time to show your Cougar spirit!

Giveaways in the Student Life tent.

August 26: IU Kokomo/Wacky Hat Wednesday

Post a picture of yourself wearing your favorite IU Kokomo or wacky hat.

Giveaways in the Student Life tent.

August 27: Thankful Thursday

Spread some joy, by posting a picture of yourself holding up a sign with your favorite inspirational or motivational quote.

The Student Life tent will have free blank cards available, perfect for writing a thank you note, or an inspiring message to someone.

August 28: Fun Friday

Share why you chose IU Kokomo, and what was the best part of the first week of classes.

Education is KEY at Indiana University Kokomo.