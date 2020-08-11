Campus welcomes new faculty members

IU trident against a red background

KOKOMO, Ind. – Indiana University Kokomo welcomes 13 new faculty for the 2020-2021 school year. They will teach in areas ranging from business to computer science, and nursing to English.

“We are pleased to be welcoming these new instructors to IU Kokomo,” said Mark Canada, executive vice chancellor for academic affairs. “We look forward to benefitting from their expertise and fresh ideas for dynamic teaching.”

New faculty include:

School of Business

Cindy Briggs, visiting lecturer in business. She earned a Ph.D. in educational leadership and organizational development and a Master of Arts (M.A.) in Higher Education from University of Louisville; a Master of Business Administration (M.B.A.) from Western Governors University, a Master of Public Administration (M.P.A.) in nonprofit management from Troy State University, Tampa, Florida; and a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) in communication/public relations from University of Dayton, Ohio. She also is owner of Ivy Bend Consulting, Marion.

Rod Haywood Jr., visiting lecturer in business. He earned a Juris Doctor (J.D.) from St. Thomas University School of Law, Miami; and a Bachelor of Science in Communication, with a concentration in marketing and advertising, from Butler University, Indianapolis. He previously was president of Rod Haywood Enterprises Inc., and president and CEO of The Indianapolis Center for Educational Enrichment Inc.

Ashley Leicht, visiting lecturer in business/graduate programs coordinator for the School of Business. She earned an M.B.A. with a concentration in human resource management, and a B.S. in Business with a double major in management and marketing from IU Kokomo. She has worked at IU Kokomo for four years in various roles within the School of Business.

Reuben Twijukye, visiting lecturer in business. He earned a Ph.D. and Master of Science (M.S.) in human resource and leadership development, and a B.S. in Sociology from Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge. He was previously a graduate teaching assistant at Louisiana State University.

School of Education

Lu Wang, assistant professor of education. She earned a Ph.D. in Science Education from the University of Georgia, Athens; a Master of Science in Inorganic Chemistry from Jilin University, Changchun, China, and a B.S. in Chemistry from Liaonling Normal University, Dalian, China. Previously, she was a lecturer in the Department of Teacher Education at Georgia College & State University.

School of Humanities and Social Sciences

Jim Coby, assistant professor of English. He earned a Ph.D. in English from University of Louisiana at Lafayette, an M.A. in English from the University of North Alabama; and a B.S. in Business Marketing from Western Kentucky University. Previously, he was a lecturer of English at University of Alabama, Huntsville.

Library

Michael Mohkamkar, digital services librarian. He earned an M.S. in Library Science, an M.A. in Linguistics, and B.A.s in Spanish and English-Linguistics from the University of North Texas, Denton. Previously he was an assistant librarian-web development at Florida State University.

School of Nursing

Naomi Jones, lecturer in nursing. She earned a Master of Science in Nursing (M.S.N.) from Walden University, and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (B.S.N.) from Ball State University. Previously she was a visiting lecturer and adjunct instructor at IU Kokomo, and is a cardiopulmonary rehabilitation nurse at Riverview Hospital, Noblesville.

Dea Kent, assistant professor and interim Family Nurse Practitioner track director. She earned a Doctor of Nursing Practice (D.N.P.) from IUPUI, an M.S.N. in Adult Nurse Practitioner from Ball State, and a B.S.N. and Associate of Science in Nursing (A.S.N.)from IU Kokomo. She is a consultant in wound, ostomy and continence care, and was director of risk, home care and director of nursing home oversight and consulting at Community Health Network.

Kathleen Klute, assistant professor of nursing. She earned an M.S.N. from IU Kokomo, a J.D. from the University of Detroit School of Law, and a B.S.N. from University of Michigan. She has served as adjunct faculty in the School of Nursing and the School of Business, and previously was compliance director for Uno Charter School Network, Chicago.

David Cunningham, visiting lecturer in nursing. He earned an M.S.N. from Indiana Wesleyan University, a B.S.N. from IU Kokomo, and an A.S.N. from Ivy Tech Community College. He has served as adjunct faculty, and is a registered nurse at Wellbrooke of Wabash.

School of Sciences

Md Nour Hossain, assistant professor of computer science and informatics. He earned a Ph.D. in Software Engineering from McMaster University, Hamilton, Ontario; a M.Sc. in Computer Science from Brock University, St. Catherines, Ontario; and a B. Sc. In Computer Science from Rajshahi University of Science and Technology, Bangladesh. Previously, he taught at Seneca College, Toronto, Ontario.

Thomas Parry, assistant professor of health sciences. He earned a Ph.D. in Human Performance and an M.S. in Motor Control and Learning and Ergonomics from IU, and a Bachelor of Science in Sport Science and Coaching from Nottingham Trent University, Lincoln, England. Previously he was an assistant professor and director of the coaching minor at the College of Charleston.

