Cougar sports ready for fall season kick off

KOKOMO, Ind. – Cougar athletes will return to action soon, with fall sports ready to kick off in September — even if the competition looks a little different because of COVID-19 precautions.

It’s taken hard work — and some sacrifices — by athletes and their families, coaching staff, and administration to return to play after the spring season was canceled in March.

“The IU Kokomo Athletic Department, coaching staff, numerous medical experts and university administration have worked tirelessly over the last five months to develop return to play protocols,” said Athletic Director Greg Cooper. “I want to thank our student-athletes who have taken this extremely unexpected and uncertain situation and met it head on. They have bought into our new policies and protocols and have come back to campus ready to compete.”

Cooper noted that for now, spectators are limited to two people per student-athlete, with no other spectators, because of the need for physical distancing. Livestreams for all home events, along with updates to spectator policies and game schedules, are available at iukcougars.com.

“This will be a far from normal year for these athletes, but we are all doing everything we can to provide them the best opportunity to succeed academically and athletically this semester,” Cooper added.

With protocols set in place, the Cougars are gearing up for the upcoming fall seasons, including women’s soccer, tennis, and volleyball; and men’s and women’s cross country and golf.

The women’s soccer team will return to the pitch Saturday, September 5, for an exhibition game against Marian University, followed by its first home competition at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 9, against Indiana Wesleyan University.

The volleyball team is set to start its season with a match at Taylor University in Upland September 11. Home opener is at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 12, against St. Mary-of-the-Woods College.

The cross country and golf teams also will start in September, with multiple invitationals lined up for each sport. Their schedules will be released in the upcoming weeks.

Teams will compete in both the new Student and Activities Events Center and Cougar Gym as well as Kokomo Municipal Stadium.

Complete schedules, as well as latest news, updates and information, are available at iukcougars.com. Fans can also stay up-to-date by following @IUKAthletics on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Story by Isabel Rothschadl, assistant athletic director – communications.

