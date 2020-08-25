IU Kokomo Athletics rolls out updated branding, spirit marks

IU Kokomo cougar shield

KOKOMO, Ind. – Get in the Cougar spirit with a fresh, revitalized, updated look for athletics at Indiana University Kokomo.

The new brand identity, developed in partnership with IU Studios, offers a re-energized Cougar and motivational mantras to represent the success and growth of IUK athletics in recent years.

“Athletic departments are often some of the first interactions the public has with a university’s brand, as they travel all over the state and the country,” said Greg Cooper, athletic director. “We have changed so much in the last decade that a refresh and expansion of our branding was necessary. I could not be more pleased with the outcome as it truly represents the university and our student athletes as we head toward the second decade of the IU Kokomo Athletics.”

The IU Studios team worked to create a landscape that captures a strong, differentiated brand for IU and its regional campuses. The seven-month collaborative process included several concept development sessions with IUK Media and Marketing, administrators, and coaches, as well as input from students.

“Working together, and with some refining, we were able to land on the right mark that helps tell the IU Kokomo athletics story,” said Marie Lindskoog, director of media and marketing. “Our athletes are front and center, and providing a dynamic, solid look for our teams brings consistency as well as a sense of community.”

Throughout the process, the following objectives were identified:

Build the IU Kokomo Cougars brand

Assist with uniforms and apparel options and flexibility

Create consistency of colors, fonts, and marks

Refine traditional assets for modern use

Leverage the IU brand to benefit IUK Athletics

Position Athletics to build awareness and excitement on campus and beyond

The enhanced Cougar mark, which is the primary mark for IU Kokomo Athletics, offers a new fierce complexion with changes to the facial features and color of the logo. The changes will allow for more flexibility so it can fit any use and need, including uniforms, signage, spirit wear and more. The Cougar Shield is the second mark that combines elements of the primary mark with the campus name and the IU trident.

The newly constructed IU Kokomo Athletics brand book also includes a variety of sport/specialty marks and scripts that will enhance future uniforms, facilities and social media efforts. It will enable athletics to have a more refined, individualistic identity when compared to the other seven IU regional campuses.

“This project was about modernizing and refreshing our branding for the campus and our athletics department. The current branding was actually created before the athletics department even existed on our campus. In that time, IU Kokomo has transitioned to a more traditional aged student population, while adding our 14th varsity sport this fall, and the largest student-athlete population we have ever had”, said Athletic Director Greg Cooper.

For the latest news, updates, and information on IU Kokomo Athletics, fans can visit IUKCougars.com.

