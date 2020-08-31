Students earn chancellor’s list, dean’s list, for summer

KOKOMO, Ind. – Fifty-two full-time Indiana University Kokomo students earned chancellor’s list or dean’s list honors for the summer 2020 semester. Chancellor’s list students earned a 4.0 grade point average (GPA), while dean’s list students earned a minimum 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale, while carrying at least 12 credit hours throughout the grading period. Students are listed by hometown.
Anderson
Elissa Nichole Dalton
Brenda Ireland
Wendy Michelle Mathis
Casie D. Yeskie
Bringhurst
Briley Ann Blocher
Elwood
Misty Raeshelle Garcia
Ryne Gross
Fishers
Amos M. Kangau
Francesville
Michelle Elizabeth Hopkins
Frankfort
Brandi K. Teyema
Galloway, Ohio
Courtney Schroeder
Galveston
Brooke Chase
Gas City
Amanda Hunter
Greentown
Vivianne White
Greenwood
Joshua Wickert
Hartford City
Monica Renea Gaither
Huntington
Autumn Heather Schoeff
Indianapolis
Jeffery Michael Allbright
Sarah Rochelle Ashcraft
Kokomo
Nolan Gabriel Arnold
Ja’Lishia Lynn Green
Brandon Hearn Hargraves
Mikaela A. Marcus
Laura Ann Miles
La Fontaine
Cassidy Jo Puglisi
Lafayette
Fabian Leyva
Amy L. Mickschl
Elizabeth Nerurkar
Laurel Elaine Shade
Stacey Trent
Abigail Renee Trownsell
Lapel
David Lee Crosley
Logansport
Carla Ann Beard
Marion
Kaitlin E. McCoy
Mishawaka
Hanbyul Lim
Morgan City, Louisiana
Dustin Bagwell
Muncie
Holly Parker
Krista R. Swoboda
Otterbein
Christina Marie Hoaks
Peru
Christopher Lee Blair
Karly Schwingle
Avery Erna Withrow
Rossville
Virginia Ann Murphy
Sedalia
Shannon Kay Glassburn
Somerset
Brooke Nicole Law
Springboro, Ohio
Joseph T. Vela-Braxton
Swayzee
Megan Elizabeth Shaw
Upland
Nathaniel A. James
Wabash
Paige Alexandra Nelson
West Lafayette
Heather Rae-Marie Fledderman
Westfield
Meghan Shelby Hetzner
Windfall
Jacob Lee Schill
