Students earn chancellor’s list, dean’s list, for summer

KOKOMO, Ind. – Fifty-two full-time Indiana University Kokomo students earned chancellor’s list or dean’s list honors for the summer 2020 semester. Chancellor’s list students earned a 4.0 grade point average (GPA), while dean’s list students earned a minimum 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale, while carrying at least 12 credit hours throughout the grading period. Students are listed by hometown.

Anderson

Elissa Nichole Dalton

Brenda Ireland

Wendy Michelle Mathis

Casie D. Yeskie

Bringhurst

Briley Ann Blocher

Elwood

Misty Raeshelle Garcia

Ryne Gross

Fishers

Amos M. Kangau

Francesville

Michelle Elizabeth Hopkins

Frankfort

Brandi K. Teyema

Galloway, Ohio

Courtney Schroeder

Galveston

Brooke Chase

Gas City

Amanda Hunter

Greentown

Vivianne White

Greenwood

Joshua Wickert

Hartford City

Monica Renea Gaither

Huntington

Autumn Heather Schoeff

Indianapolis

Jeffery Michael Allbright

Sarah Rochelle Ashcraft

Kokomo

Nolan Gabriel Arnold

Ja’Lishia Lynn Green

Brandon Hearn Hargraves

Mikaela A. Marcus

Laura Ann Miles

La Fontaine

Cassidy Jo Puglisi

Lafayette

Fabian Leyva

Amy L. Mickschl

Elizabeth Nerurkar

Laurel Elaine Shade

Stacey Trent

Abigail Renee Trownsell

Lapel

David Lee Crosley

Logansport

Carla Ann Beard

Marion

Kaitlin E. McCoy

Mishawaka

Hanbyul Lim

Morgan City, Louisiana

Dustin Bagwell

Muncie

Holly Parker

Krista R. Swoboda

Otterbein

Christina Marie Hoaks

Peru

Christopher Lee Blair

Karly Schwingle

Avery Erna Withrow

Rossville

Virginia Ann Murphy

Sedalia

Shannon Kay Glassburn

Somerset

Brooke Nicole Law

Springboro, Ohio

Joseph T. Vela-Braxton

Swayzee

Megan Elizabeth Shaw

Upland

Nathaniel A. James

Wabash

Paige Alexandra Nelson

West Lafayette

Heather Rae-Marie Fledderman

Westfield

Meghan Shelby Hetzner

Windfall

Jacob Lee Schill

