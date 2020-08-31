Skip to main content
Students earn chancellor’s list, dean’s list, for summer

Aug 31, 2020
The sun peeks from behind a limestone building
KOKOMO, Ind. – Fifty-two full-time Indiana University Kokomo students earned chancellor’s list or dean’s list honors for the summer 2020 semester. Chancellor’s list students earned a 4.0 grade point average (GPA), while dean’s list students earned a minimum 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale, while carrying at least 12 credit hours throughout the grading period. Students are listed by hometown. 

 

Anderson

Elissa Nichole Dalton

Brenda Ireland

Wendy Michelle Mathis

Casie D. Yeskie

 

Bringhurst

Briley Ann Blocher

 

Elwood

Misty Raeshelle Garcia                   

Ryne Gross

 

Fishers

Amos M. Kangau

 

Francesville

Michelle Elizabeth Hopkins

 

Frankfort                                        

Brandi K. Teyema

 

Galloway, Ohio

Courtney Schroeder

 

Galveston

Brooke Chase

 

Gas City

Amanda Hunter

 

Greentown

Vivianne White

 

Greenwood

Joshua Wickert

 

Hartford City

Monica Renea Gaither

 

Huntington

Autumn Heather Schoeff

 

Indianapolis

Jeffery Michael Allbright

Sarah Rochelle Ashcraft

 

Kokomo

Nolan Gabriel Arnold                     

Ja’Lishia Lynn Green                       

Brandon Hearn Hargraves             

Mikaela A. Marcus                         

Laura Ann Miles                             

 

La Fontaine

Cassidy Jo Puglisi

 

Lafayette

Fabian Leyva

Amy L. Mickschl

Elizabeth Nerurkar

Laurel Elaine Shade

Stacey Trent                                   

Abigail Renee Trownsell                 

 

Lapel

David Lee Crosley

 

Logansport

Carla Ann Beard

 

Marion

Kaitlin E. McCoy

 

Mishawaka

Hanbyul Lim

 

Morgan City, Louisiana

Dustin Bagwell

 

Muncie

Holly Parker

Krista R. Swoboda

 

Otterbein

Christina Marie Hoaks

 

Peru

Christopher Lee Blair

Karly Schwingle

Avery Erna Withrow

 

Rossville

Virginia Ann Murphy

 

Sedalia

Shannon Kay Glassburn

 

Somerset

Brooke Nicole Law

 

Springboro, Ohio

Joseph T. Vela-Braxton

 

Swayzee

Megan Elizabeth Shaw

 

Upland

Nathaniel A. James

 

Wabash

Paige Alexandra Nelson

 

West Lafayette

Heather Rae-Marie Fledderman

 

Westfield

Meghan Shelby Hetzner

 

Windfall

Jacob Lee Schill                              

                                                      

Education is KEY at Indiana University Kokomo.

