IU Kokomo to close for the holidays

The pavilion in snow

KOKOMO, Ind. — Indiana University Kokomo will be closed for the holidays from Thursday, December 24, to Monday, January 4.

Campus offices will re-open at 8 a.m. Monday, January 4.

Spring semester classes begin remotely on Monday, January 19, with students and faculty returning to campus on Monday, February 8. Campus offices, including the Office of Admissions, will remain open during the remote instruction.

The Cougar Country Café and Ground Up Café will re-open Monday, February 8.

The Library is closed until January 19, and then will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, until February 8.

Online and electronic resources are available when the library is closed, at iuk.edu/library.

The campus bookstore will open again January 4, and will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, until spring semester classes begin January 19. It will then be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday, until February 8.

For more information, or to order books online, go to iukbookstore.com

