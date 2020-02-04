Skip to main content
Flight Nurse Dreams - Haley sits in The Red Chair

Feb 4, 2020
TRC Haley

KOKOMO, Ind. - Haley dreams of being a flight nurse. After taking a seat in The Red Chair she tells us it’s all about the intensity and fast-paced environment. Listen to Haley’s story as she takes a seat in The Red Chair.

Play the video to hear more of Haley’s story, and don’t forget to like and subscribe if you are looking for more great content.

The Red Chair is randomly placed around the IU Kokomo campus. Anyone walking by is free to sit down, get comfy, and share their experience about IU Kokomo.

Indiana University Kokomo celebrates 75 years as north central Indiana’s choice for higher education.

