Flight Nurse Dreams - Haley sits in The Red Chair

TRC Haley

KOKOMO, Ind. - Haley dreams of being a flight nurse. After taking a seat in The Red Chair she tells us it’s all about the intensity and fast-paced environment. Listen to Haley’s story as she takes a seat in The Red Chair.

The Red Chair is randomly placed around the IU Kokomo campus. Anyone walking by is free to sit down, get comfy, and share their experience about IU Kokomo.

