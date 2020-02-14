Free financial aid assistance offered February 23 at IU Kokomo

Blue college goal Sunday banner

KOKOMO, Ind. – Access free help filing for financial aid, at College Goal Sunday, set for February 23 at Indiana University Kokomo.

The program, from 2 to 4 p.m., is intended to help students and parents fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) easily and completely. Six financial aid experts from IU Kokomo will be in the Library to assist with any questions. Those attending may check in at the Library entrance, 2300 S. Washington Street.

The FAFSA form is a required document for students to be considered for state and federal grants, scholarships, and student loans at most colleges. The application deadline is April 15, 2020.

Financial aid officer Kelsey Richey, who leads College Goal Sunday at IU Kokomo, understands that the FAFSA is sometimes an intimidating document, but hopes that students and parents who attend come willing and ready to be helped throughout the process.

“The goal is for students and parents to come in and complete the document,” she said. “It’s easy to get stuck on one part and forget about it, but with College Goal Sunday, everyone will have the resources and help they need to get it done.”

Since it started 31 years ago, College Goal Sunday has helped more than 94,000 students and parents fill out the FAFSA completely and properly. IU Kokomo is just one of 37 total sites that participate in College Goal Sunday.

The program is open to college students attending any school, and a Spanish language interpreter will be available for those who need that assistance. It is for students of all ages, not just incoming freshmen.

Students and parents who attend are also eligible to win one of five $1,000 scholarships after completing an evaluation form of the event.

Story written by Braden Dunlap. Braden is an intern in the Office of Media and Marketing.

Indiana University Kokomo celebrates 75 years as north central Indiana’s choice for higher education.