IU Kokomo honors December 2019 graduates

A woman and a man pose in graduation caps.

KOKOMO, Ind. – Two hundred three Indiana University Kokomo students earned degrees in December 2019. The graduates represent 30 Indiana counties, three states, Saudi Arabia, and Nigeria. Graduates are listed by hometown. Those earning degrees include:

Al Madinah Al Munawwarahm Almadi, Saudi Arabia

Sameer Fahad A. Karali, Bachelor of Science in Informatics

Anderson

Phillip Herbig, Bachelor of Arts

Nathaniel Cody Johnson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Andrews

Bailey Lyn Sloan, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism

Arcadia

Mary Ann Rhoda, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences

Atlanta

Sharon Marie Johnson, Master of Business Administration

Attica

Malachi Michael Floyd Livengood, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Carrie Ann Shipman, Master of Science in Nursing

Avon

Hsiao-Jung Shu, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Bellevue, Washington

Saraf Wamia Protity, Master of Business Administration

Burkettsville, Ohio

Michelle L. Bruns, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Burlington

Christopher Reece Wickersham, Bachelor of Science in Business

Camden

Sadonna Marie Dillon, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Carmel

Kelsi DeHaven, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Jacob Randall Surette, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Chalmers

Hunter Alexis McMindes, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences

Charlestown

Mary Elizabeth Thompson, Bachelor of Arts

Cicero

Brooke Band, Bachelor of Science in Education

Michala Ann Hirl, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Crawfordsville

Kelsie Marie Dickerson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Doree Froedge, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Brenda Mason, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Jamie Renea Mead, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Heather Dawn Turner, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Culver

Raymond Joseph Harris, Bachelor of General Studies

Delphi

Chelsey Ann Clausen, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Hilary Cripe, Bachelor of Science in Education

Denver

Alexandra Dee Grant, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Jonathan Theodore Reshkus, Bachelor of General Studies

Elwood

Hope Shannon Jones, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Dylan Rawles, Bachelor of Science in History and Political Science

Fishers

Nitin Mahajan, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Courtney Sue Woolston, Bachelor of Applied Science

Fort Wayne

Alysa Jean Hensmann, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Mohammad Umair, Master of Business Administration

Fowler

Tonia Denise Hoskins, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Galveston

Christopher Thomas Burke, Bachelor of Fine Arts

Ashton Taylor McClain, Bachelor of Science in Sociology

Gary

Britany Cherie Winston, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Gas City

Natalee Nicole Heineman, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management

Christopher Lemons, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences

Taylor A. Ludlow, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Alexander Wade Morrison, Bachelor of General Studies

Gaston

Kyle L. Love, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Greentown

Jordan Lynn Mulkey, Bachelor of Science in Business

Rebecca Lynn Mundell, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism

Blake W. Shrader, Bachelor of Science in Education

Blake Allen Vogl, Bachelor of Science in Business

Indianapolis

Jessica Decker, Bachelor of Applied Science

James Earl Gilson Jr., Bachelor of Applied Science

Sarah Elizabeth Hill, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Sebastian de jesus Martinez Lagunes, Bachelor of Applied Science

Vanessa Amarachi Obrien, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences

Nathan Aaron Robinson, Bachelor of Science in Business

Jeddah, Makkah, Saudi Arabia

Rawan Abdulmohsen Albawab, Master of Science in Nursing

Amal Yassin Alsomali, Master of Science in Nursing

Hibah Khalid Falatah, Master of Science in Nursing

Kokomo

Qismah Alruwaili, Master of Science in Nursing

Tracy Lynn Brady, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Abby Dianne Brown, Bachelor of Arts

Isaac Nathaniel Carter, Bachelor of Science in Business

Hayden Thomas Robert Clark, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Lynne Dang, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Alyson Marie Davis Williams, Bachelor of Fine Arts

Gabrielle Lynn Dupuy, Master of Business Administration

Sharmaine L. Ellison, Master of Public Management

Kristin Kaye Gingerich, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Shelby Ann Glenna, Bachelor of Science in Business

Tearsten Gonzalez, Bachelor of Science in Business

Kylee Marie Hamilton, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Danylle Hanley, Master of Business Administration

Tyler Wayne Harnish, Bachelor of General Studies

Gabriel Joseph Harp, Bachelor of Science in Business

Jennifer L. Harris, Bachelor of General Studies

Hannah Rae Harrison, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Emily Anne Harsh, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism

Matthew Brian Hawk, Bachelor of General Studies

Kelsey Helmer, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences

Lindsay Anne Holz, Bachelor of General Studies

Benjamin David Hutto, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Caitlyn Jones, Bachelor of General Studies

Misty Sue Jones, Bachelor of General Studies

Paige Lorraine Jones, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences

Alex Jacob Leiter, Bachelor of Science in Business

Tahani Maashi, Master of Science in Nursing

Brayton Scott MacLain, Bachelor of Science in Education

Aaron J. Manchester, Bachelor of Science in Informatics

Madison Faith Martin, Bachelor of Science in Education

Katelyn Orwig, Bachelor of Science in Sociology

Stephanie Nicole Paul, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Janelle Sheyenne Peterson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Elizabeth Suzanne Phillips, Bachelor of General Studies

Kirsten Noel Randall, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences

Janelle Marie Raulerson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Jamie Louise Reed, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences

Rafael Joseph Rodriguez, Bachelor of Science in Business

Rachel Anne Sallee, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management

Demi Nicole Shafer, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Rajestaney B. Small, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences

Kayla Breanne Smith, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences

Richard Snow, Bachelor of Science in Sociology

Brandon M. Snyder, Bachelor of Science in Informatics

Victoria Strong, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Rawan Sultan, Bachelor of Science in Business

Sacha Teague, Master of Public Management

Madison Taylor VanNatter, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Samanatha VanWinkle, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Kathleen Rachelle Yotter, Bachelor of Science in Education

Kurudu, Abuja, Nigeria

Grace Ojochide Ebikwo, Master of Business Administration

La Fontaine

Meghan Elizabeth Brane, Bachelor of General Studies

Mitchell D. Diedrich, Bachelor of Science in New Media, Art and Technology

Lafayette

Steffany Lynn Bearden, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Jameson Briggs, Master of Business Administration

Rose Marie Brown, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Brian Dale Dabbs, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Michaela Jane Fleeger, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Solomon David Heffernan, Bachelor of Science in Business

Tara Lynn Helton, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Tia Marie King, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Verasha Nad’ege Pomart, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Stefanie Ridoutt, Bachelor of Science in Nursing,

Caitlin Pauline Slate, Bachelor of Science in Education

Tracy Lynn Smith, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Tessa Maria Sondgerath, Bachelor of Science in Education

Vanda Christine Sullivan, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Chelsea Jasmine Williams, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Domanic Wiltermood, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Lebanon

Hobert Montgomery IV, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Lexington, Kentucky

Rawan Abdulaziz Alturki, Master of Science in Nursing

Logansport

Moises Balderas, Bachelor of Science in Informatics

Kathryn Rani Bushaw, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences

Michell A. Chanley, Bachelor of Arts

Maddison Diana Dempsey, Bachelor of General Studies

KyLeigh Cristin Frye, Master of Business Administration

Gracie Nicole Musselman, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Losantville

Lauren Hays Burke, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Marion

Peyton Rogan Byrd, Bachelor of Science in Business

Kayetlin Elaine Shady, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Stephanie Evonne Weaver, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Ryan Michael Wells, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Elizabeth Anne Wimsatt, Master of Science in Nursing

Olivia Louise Younce, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Markleville

Elizabeth Kathleen Seal, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Monticello

Hagen Alyssa Jacobs, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Mooresville

Mackenzie Kay Johnson, Bachelor of Science in Education

Muncie

Jacob Ryan Diveley, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Susan Lynda Henry, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Brittany Lauren Kyle, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Rebecca Fern Shears, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Heather Renee Wallace, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Christi Michelle Wohlt, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

New Castle

Clay Kincaid, Bachelor of Applied Science

Noblesville

Brandon C. Knight, Bachelor of Science in Business

Anna Luna, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Beth Njeri Muriithi, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Cassandra A. Newkirk, Bachelor of Science in Business

Otterbein

Lisa Marie Bickett, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Pendleton

Stephanie D. Stoner, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Peru

Josh Levi Fewell, Bachelor of Science in Education

Jenna Rae Kintner, Bachelor of Arts

Savannah Crystal Russell, Bachelor of Fine Arts

Marissa Marie Shoffner, Bachelor of General Studies

Clare F. Stoneking, Bachelor of General Studies

Plainfield

Nicholas Edward Cottongim, Bachelor of Fine Arts

Portland

Karen Denise Ferner, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Lisa Renee Manor, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Jennifer Lynne Smitley, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Sonya Stephen, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Julie Marie Teeter, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Redkey

Shana L. Leavell, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Richmond

Carly Nicole Smith, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Ridgeville

Monica Sue Goble, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Rochester

Taryn Leigh Stockberger, Bachelor of Science in Business

Rossville

Evan Amore, Bachelor of Science in Sociology

Leila Faith Barker, Bachelor of Science in Education

Russiaville

Mallory May Davis, Bachelor of Science in Business

Nolan Ryan Stout, Bachelor of Science in Business

Sakaka, Al Jawf, Saudi Arabia

Eftkhar Alroyley, Master of Science in Nursing

Sheridan

John Dennis Breen, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Somerset

Troy Matthew Andrews, Master of Arts

Tipton

Chase Thomas Bess, Bachelor of Science in Business

Tanner B. Langley, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences

Cassy Diane Malson, Bachelor of General Studies

Hannah Elizabeth Shirley, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences

Carrie Leann Stone, Bachelor of General Studies

Union City

Karri Lynn Wymer, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Veedersburg

Krista Danielle Bailey, Bachelor of Science in Education

Christin Nicole Nickle, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Wabash

Benjamin Matthew Dillon, Bachelor of Science in Business

Allison Paige Smith, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Marcus Paul Wells, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Walton

Carol Sue Craw, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

West Lafayette

Jodi Lynn Briggs, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Kathryn Einstein, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Brianna Rae Kesterson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Samantha Nicole Lowry, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Emily Claire Payton, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Westfield

Jennifer L. Bemis, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Bridget T. Matthews, Bachelor of Science in Education

Hanna Marie Miller, Master of Business Administration

Patrick John Morin, Bachelor of Science in History and Political Science

Williamsburg

Megan Nicole Toschlog, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Winamac

Regina Lynn Dilts, Master of Science in Nursing

Indiana University Kokomo celebrates 75 years as north central Indiana’s choice for higher education.