IU Kokomo honors December 2019 graduates

KOKOMO, Ind. – Two hundred three Indiana University Kokomo students earned degrees in December 2019. The graduates represent 30 Indiana counties, three states, Saudi Arabia, and Nigeria. Graduates are listed by hometown. Those earning degrees include:
Al Madinah Al Munawwarahm Almadi, Saudi Arabia
Sameer Fahad A. Karali, Bachelor of Science in Informatics
Anderson
Phillip Herbig, Bachelor of Arts
Nathaniel Cody Johnson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Andrews
Bailey Lyn Sloan, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism
Arcadia
Mary Ann Rhoda, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences
Atlanta
Sharon Marie Johnson, Master of Business Administration
Attica
Malachi Michael Floyd Livengood, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Carrie Ann Shipman, Master of Science in Nursing
Avon
Hsiao-Jung Shu, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Bellevue, Washington
Saraf Wamia Protity, Master of Business Administration
Burkettsville, Ohio
Michelle L. Bruns, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Burlington
Christopher Reece Wickersham, Bachelor of Science in Business
Camden
Sadonna Marie Dillon, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Carmel
Kelsi DeHaven, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Jacob Randall Surette, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Chalmers
Hunter Alexis McMindes, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
Charlestown
Mary Elizabeth Thompson, Bachelor of Arts
Cicero
Brooke Band, Bachelor of Science in Education
Michala Ann Hirl, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Crawfordsville
Kelsie Marie Dickerson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Doree Froedge, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Brenda Mason, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Jamie Renea Mead, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Heather Dawn Turner, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Culver
Raymond Joseph Harris, Bachelor of General Studies
Delphi
Chelsey Ann Clausen, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Hilary Cripe, Bachelor of Science in Education
Denver
Alexandra Dee Grant, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Jonathan Theodore Reshkus, Bachelor of General Studies
Elwood
Hope Shannon Jones, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Dylan Rawles, Bachelor of Science in History and Political Science
Fishers
Nitin Mahajan, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Courtney Sue Woolston, Bachelor of Applied Science
Fort Wayne
Alysa Jean Hensmann, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Mohammad Umair, Master of Business Administration
Fowler
Tonia Denise Hoskins, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Galveston
Christopher Thomas Burke, Bachelor of Fine Arts
Ashton Taylor McClain, Bachelor of Science in Sociology
Gary
Britany Cherie Winston, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Gas City
Natalee Nicole Heineman, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management
Christopher Lemons, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
Taylor A. Ludlow, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Alexander Wade Morrison, Bachelor of General Studies
Gaston
Kyle L. Love, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Greentown
Jordan Lynn Mulkey, Bachelor of Science in Business
Rebecca Lynn Mundell, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism
Blake W. Shrader, Bachelor of Science in Education
Blake Allen Vogl, Bachelor of Science in Business
Indianapolis
Jessica Decker, Bachelor of Applied Science
James Earl Gilson Jr., Bachelor of Applied Science
Sarah Elizabeth Hill, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Sebastian de jesus Martinez Lagunes, Bachelor of Applied Science
Vanessa Amarachi Obrien, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences
Nathan Aaron Robinson, Bachelor of Science in Business
Jeddah, Makkah, Saudi Arabia
Rawan Abdulmohsen Albawab, Master of Science in Nursing
Amal Yassin Alsomali, Master of Science in Nursing
Hibah Khalid Falatah, Master of Science in Nursing
Kokomo
Qismah Alruwaili, Master of Science in Nursing
Tracy Lynn Brady, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Abby Dianne Brown, Bachelor of Arts
Isaac Nathaniel Carter, Bachelor of Science in Business
Hayden Thomas Robert Clark, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Lynne Dang, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Alyson Marie Davis Williams, Bachelor of Fine Arts
Gabrielle Lynn Dupuy, Master of Business Administration
Sharmaine L. Ellison, Master of Public Management
Kristin Kaye Gingerich, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Shelby Ann Glenna, Bachelor of Science in Business
Tearsten Gonzalez, Bachelor of Science in Business
Kylee Marie Hamilton, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Danylle Hanley, Master of Business Administration
Tyler Wayne Harnish, Bachelor of General Studies
Gabriel Joseph Harp, Bachelor of Science in Business
Jennifer L. Harris, Bachelor of General Studies
Hannah Rae Harrison, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Emily Anne Harsh, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism
Matthew Brian Hawk, Bachelor of General Studies
Kelsey Helmer, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
Lindsay Anne Holz, Bachelor of General Studies
Benjamin David Hutto, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Caitlyn Jones, Bachelor of General Studies
Misty Sue Jones, Bachelor of General Studies
Paige Lorraine Jones, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
Alex Jacob Leiter, Bachelor of Science in Business
Tahani Maashi, Master of Science in Nursing
Brayton Scott MacLain, Bachelor of Science in Education
Aaron J. Manchester, Bachelor of Science in Informatics
Madison Faith Martin, Bachelor of Science in Education
Katelyn Orwig, Bachelor of Science in Sociology
Stephanie Nicole Paul, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Janelle Sheyenne Peterson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Elizabeth Suzanne Phillips, Bachelor of General Studies
Kirsten Noel Randall, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
Janelle Marie Raulerson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Jamie Louise Reed, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
Rafael Joseph Rodriguez, Bachelor of Science in Business
Rachel Anne Sallee, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management
Demi Nicole Shafer, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Rajestaney B. Small, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
Kayla Breanne Smith, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
Richard Snow, Bachelor of Science in Sociology
Brandon M. Snyder, Bachelor of Science in Informatics
Victoria Strong, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Rawan Sultan, Bachelor of Science in Business
Sacha Teague, Master of Public Management
Madison Taylor VanNatter, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Samanatha VanWinkle, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Kathleen Rachelle Yotter, Bachelor of Science in Education
Kurudu, Abuja, Nigeria
Grace Ojochide Ebikwo, Master of Business Administration
La Fontaine
Meghan Elizabeth Brane, Bachelor of General Studies
Mitchell D. Diedrich, Bachelor of Science in New Media, Art and Technology
Lafayette
Steffany Lynn Bearden, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Jameson Briggs, Master of Business Administration
Rose Marie Brown, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Brian Dale Dabbs, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Michaela Jane Fleeger, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Solomon David Heffernan, Bachelor of Science in Business
Tara Lynn Helton, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Tia Marie King, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Verasha Nad’ege Pomart, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Stefanie Ridoutt, Bachelor of Science in Nursing,
Caitlin Pauline Slate, Bachelor of Science in Education
Tracy Lynn Smith, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Tessa Maria Sondgerath, Bachelor of Science in Education
Vanda Christine Sullivan, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Chelsea Jasmine Williams, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Domanic Wiltermood, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Lebanon
Hobert Montgomery IV, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Lexington, Kentucky
Rawan Abdulaziz Alturki, Master of Science in Nursing
Logansport
Moises Balderas, Bachelor of Science in Informatics
Kathryn Rani Bushaw, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
Michell A. Chanley, Bachelor of Arts
Maddison Diana Dempsey, Bachelor of General Studies
KyLeigh Cristin Frye, Master of Business Administration
Gracie Nicole Musselman, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Losantville
Lauren Hays Burke, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Marion
Peyton Rogan Byrd, Bachelor of Science in Business
Kayetlin Elaine Shady, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Stephanie Evonne Weaver, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Ryan Michael Wells, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Elizabeth Anne Wimsatt, Master of Science in Nursing
Olivia Louise Younce, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Markleville
Elizabeth Kathleen Seal, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Monticello
Hagen Alyssa Jacobs, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Mooresville
Mackenzie Kay Johnson, Bachelor of Science in Education
Muncie
Jacob Ryan Diveley, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Susan Lynda Henry, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Brittany Lauren Kyle, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Rebecca Fern Shears, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Heather Renee Wallace, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Christi Michelle Wohlt, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
New Castle
Clay Kincaid, Bachelor of Applied Science
Noblesville
Brandon C. Knight, Bachelor of Science in Business
Anna Luna, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Beth Njeri Muriithi, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Cassandra A. Newkirk, Bachelor of Science in Business
Otterbein
Lisa Marie Bickett, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Pendleton
Stephanie D. Stoner, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Peru
Josh Levi Fewell, Bachelor of Science in Education
Jenna Rae Kintner, Bachelor of Arts
Savannah Crystal Russell, Bachelor of Fine Arts
Marissa Marie Shoffner, Bachelor of General Studies
Clare F. Stoneking, Bachelor of General Studies
Plainfield
Nicholas Edward Cottongim, Bachelor of Fine Arts
Portland
Karen Denise Ferner, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Lisa Renee Manor, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Jennifer Lynne Smitley, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Sonya Stephen, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Julie Marie Teeter, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Redkey
Shana L. Leavell, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Richmond
Carly Nicole Smith, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Ridgeville
Monica Sue Goble, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Rochester
Taryn Leigh Stockberger, Bachelor of Science in Business
Rossville
Evan Amore, Bachelor of Science in Sociology
Leila Faith Barker, Bachelor of Science in Education
Russiaville
Mallory May Davis, Bachelor of Science in Business
Nolan Ryan Stout, Bachelor of Science in Business
Sakaka, Al Jawf, Saudi Arabia
Eftkhar Alroyley, Master of Science in Nursing
Sheridan
John Dennis Breen, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Somerset
Troy Matthew Andrews, Master of Arts
Tipton
Chase Thomas Bess, Bachelor of Science in Business
Tanner B. Langley, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences
Cassy Diane Malson, Bachelor of General Studies
Hannah Elizabeth Shirley, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
Carrie Leann Stone, Bachelor of General Studies
Union City
Karri Lynn Wymer, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Veedersburg
Krista Danielle Bailey, Bachelor of Science in Education
Christin Nicole Nickle, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Wabash
Benjamin Matthew Dillon, Bachelor of Science in Business
Allison Paige Smith, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Marcus Paul Wells, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Walton
Carol Sue Craw, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
West Lafayette
Jodi Lynn Briggs, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Kathryn Einstein, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Brianna Rae Kesterson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Samantha Nicole Lowry, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Emily Claire Payton, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Westfield
Jennifer L. Bemis, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Bridget T. Matthews, Bachelor of Science in Education
Hanna Marie Miller, Master of Business Administration
Patrick John Morin, Bachelor of Science in History and Political Science
Williamsburg
Megan Nicole Toschlog, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Winamac
Regina Lynn Dilts, Master of Science in Nursing
Indiana University Kokomo celebrates 75 years as north central Indiana’s choice for higher education.