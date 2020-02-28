Staff council contributes $10,000 to Student Activities and Events Center

A group of people pose for a portrait.

KOKOMO, Ind. – Members of Indiana University Kokomo’s staff council are often behind-the-scenes, unsung heroes, dedicated to their work that keeps the campus running smoothly.

However, their philanthropic work brings them into the spotlight, as the staff council has pledged $10,000 to support the Student Activities and Events Center currently under construction on the east side of the campus.

“We’re excited to see the growth on campus and we want to be part of it,” said said LeeAnn Salmons, executive administrative assistant, who serves as the organization’s president.

“Staff council believes this center will take us to the next level. It will offer a place for the campus and community to come together, which will strengthen relationships among everyone,” she said.

Chancellor Susan Sciame-Giesecke not only appreciates the contribution, but even more so the commitment from Staff Council to the campus’ success.

“I always encourage our campus community to lead from where they are, and the staff council sets the example to be followed,” she said. “I am proud of their leadership in this area, and thank each one of them for the hard work that made it possible.”

Funding for the contribution comes from the annual craft fairs the group is best known for hosting. The group added the “Campus Stroll” craft show two years ago. This year, the campus stroll is set for June 13, with the holiday craft show on November 7.

Their generosity extends beyond the center — since 2008, staff council has given nearly $22,000 in funding to projects including the Library, Cole Fitness Center, purchasing outdoor furniture and a pool table for student activities, funding restoration of the Well House, and gave funds to help start the professional staff council’s student in crisis fund.

The council also established two scholarships through the IU Foundation. Salmons noted that since 2014, it has given $10,700 in scholarships to its members, to help them complete college degrees.

The Student Activities and Events Center, which is expected to open in fall 2020, will provide a venue for career fairs, scholarship galas, concerts, speakers, and athletic events, among others.

Cost for the center — which will be the first new building on campus since 2002 — is $8.4 million, with $3 million to be raised philanthropically. To date, $1.35 million of that goal has been reached.

For information and photo updates about the Student Activities and Events Center, or to donate, go to iuk.edu/eventscenter.

Indiana University Kokomo celebrates 75 years as north central Indiana’s choice for higher education.