Campus seeks entries for mural competition

KOKOMO, Ind. – One Hoosier artist will have a permanent place in Indiana University Kokomo’s history, creating a mural to commemorate the campus’ 75th anniversary and IU’s Bicentennial year.

IU Kokomo is accepting applications from artists to create a 10-foot by 60-foot mural for the Student Activities and Events Center, with a February 24 deadline. The selected artist will receive a commission of up to $20,000, including expenses.

“I can’t think of a better way to celebrate this momentous anniversary than adding a unique piece of public art to our campus,” said Chancellor Susan Sciame-Giesecke. “There are so many talented artists in our state, and we look forward to working with one to enhance our newest building.”

Any artist who lives in Indiana is eligible for consideration, and initial screening does not require a finished project. Up to five finalists will be selected, and each will receive $300 to develop and present a proposal for the painting. A panel of five judges will make a recommendation for the IU Kokomo mural committee, which will make the final selection.

Those interested in being considered may submit up to five samples of recent work, with a maximum of 12 selections, in a digital file. The artist’s name should not appear on the images. A résumé of no more than two pages, and including three references, must also be included.

For more detailed information, or to submit materials online, go to iuk.edu/eventscenter/mural-competition.

The artwork, which will be the first regional campus history mural, was commissioned by IU’s Office of the Bicentennial.

IU was founded on January 20, 1820, making it one of the oldest public universities in the nation. To celebrate its bicentennial, IU has developed a multi-year, multi-campus program that will recognize and chronicle IU history, showcase the university’s significant contributions to the world, and set a course for the next century. For more information about the program, visit 200.iu.edu.

Indiana University Kokomo celebrates 75 years as north central Indiana’s choice for higher education.