Graphic Design Student Traveled to New York City and tells us about it from The Red Chair

Trc Brittany

KOKOMO, Ind. - Brittany Lucas is a double major in English and New Media, Art, and Technology. Last semester she expanded her art education by traveling with KEY to New York City.

Play the video to hear more of Brittany’s story, and don’t forget to like and subscribe if you are looking for more great content.

The Red Chair is randomly placed around the IU Kokomo campus. Anyone walking by is free to sit down, get comfy, and share their experience about IU Kokomo.

Indiana University Kokomo celebrates 75 years as north central Indiana’s choice for higher education.