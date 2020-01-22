Skip to main content
IU Kokomo News & Events Indiana University

Graphic Design Student Traveled to New York City and tells us about it from The Red Chair

Arts Jan 22, 2020
Trc Brittany
Trc Brittany

KOKOMO, Ind. - Brittany Lucas is a double major in English and New Media, Art, and Technology. Last semester she expanded her art education by traveling with KEY to New York City.

Play the video to hear more of Brittany’s story, and don’t forget to like and subscribe if you are looking for more great content.

The Red Chair is randomly placed around the IU Kokomo campus. Anyone walking by is free to sit down, get comfy, and share their experience about IU Kokomo.

Indiana University Kokomo celebrates 75 years as north central Indiana’s choice for higher education.

Filed under:

Arts KEY Student success Travel
View all tags Plus sign

More stories

A group of people pose for a picture
Arts and Humanities,Global

Faculty member co-leads Spanish immersion experience in Costa Rica

IU Kokomo  
two men hold certificates
Administration,Global

Certification prepares faculty for diversity leadership

IU Kokomo  