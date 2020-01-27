IU Kokomo announces fundraising campaign for Student Activities and Events Center

A woman speaks at a podium in front of a red IU Kokomo backdrop.

KOKOMO, Ind. – Indiana University Kokomo officially launched its $3 million Believe. Build. Belong. campaign Monday, January 27.

Chancellor Susan Sciame-Giesecke joined faculty, staff, alumni, and students to celebrate construction of the $8.4 million Student Activities and Events Center, the first new building on campus since Hunt Hall opened in 2002.

“IU Kokomo has experienced unprecedented growth since Hunt Hall opened, and with growth comes the need for more space to flourish,” she said. “Our future relies on the Student Events and Activities Center, as a place for us all to come together, for our athletic events to thrive, and a place for our students to learn, to hear exciting music, meet with prospective employers, and to just hang out and build the friendships that will last a lifetime.

“With construction underway, and the center expected to open in the fall, our vision becomes more of a reality each day,” she added. “We’re asking our friends and community to partner with us, to believe in the dream and give a tax-deductible contribution to help us cross the finish line and launch us into the next chapter.”

Athletic Director Greg Cooper and Jan Halperin, vice chancellor for university advancement, joined Sciame-Giesecke for the press conference,

The campaign enters this public phase with momentum, as nearly half the $3 million goal has been raised during the quiet phase.

The 23,500 gross square-foot center will serve students as a venue for meetings, campus events, and co-curricular activities, and also will be home to Cougar athletic teams. With a few minor adjustments — curtains, carpet squares, and lighting — it can be transformed into an elegant gathering space, for dinners, galas, and other events.

Completion is expected in fall 2020, to celebrate IU’s Bicentennial and IU Kokomo’s 75th anniversary.

For more information about IU Kokomo’s Student Activities and Events Center, go to iuk.edu/eventscenter.

Indiana University Kokomo celebrates 75 years as north central Indiana’s choice for higher education.