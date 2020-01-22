IU Kokomo honors faculty, staff, for teaching, research, service

A group of faculty and staff pose for an image in Alumni Hall

KOKOMO, Ind. – Indiana University Kokomo recognized its faculty and staff for excellence in teaching and research, as well as years of service, at its annual spring convocation.

Stephanie Medley-Rath, assistant professor of sociology, received the Claude Rich Excellence in Teaching Award, the campus’ highest teaching honor. Peter Sposato, associate professor of history, received the faculty research award.

Medley-Rath was recognized for “remarkable leadership in her profession and her campus,” including in mentoring students and supervising undergraduate research. She also guided development of an online degree in sociology, and participated in development of a new minor in social justice and community engagement.

The award confirms her commitment to excellent teaching, as she conducts research to figure out challenges she encounters in the classroom.

“I’m always seeking to do things better the next time around, while at the next time keeping student learning at the center,” she said.

In presenting the research honor, Mark Canada, executive vice chancellor for academic affairs, noted that Sposato has “produced an impressive body of work in the last five years,” including having an article published in the American History Review, one of the most prestigious journals in the field.

Sposato, who is also director of the honors program, has a book manuscript under contract with Cornell University Press, published seven peer-reviewed journal articles, five book reviews, and 10 conference papers. Additionally, he received eight grants, fellowships and awards.

He called it a great honor to be recognized by his peers for his accomplishments.

“This award provides the motivation and support necessary to keep up the hard work of research and publishing, while maintaining high-quality teaching,” he said.

Forty-four faculty and staff were applauded for a combined total of 585 years of experience at IU.

Staff members Terri Butler, administrative secretary for the School of Business, and Lucien Madding, shipping and receiving, were commended for 40 years of service.

Bridget Whitmore, clinical associate professor of nursing, and Sylvia Mason, assistant to the dean of the School of Nursing, were honored for 35 years of service, while Sarah Sarber, chief of staff, and Donna McLean, associate professor of communication arts, received accolades for 30 years.

Will Mills was honored for 25 years, with Kevin Clark, Kathryn Holcomb, Tina Stone, and David Whitley receiving recognition for 20 years.

Fifteen year honorees were Cathy Clearwaters, Robert Dibie, Kelly Gebhart, Kathy Kennedy, Rick Phelps, Bill Rahl, and Gregory Steel. Those applauded for 10 years were Tara Bass, Jan Halperin, Michael Koerner, Lina Rifai, James Rodgers, LeeAnn Salmons, and TJ Sullivan.

Five year honorees included Sarah Byrd, Mark Canada, Angela Coppola, Greg Cooper, Nathan Gallagher, Stephanie Graves, Garrett Harper, Hyunkang Hur, Sharon Johnson, Eella Kemper, Julie Kendall, Wayne Madsen, Mark Meng, Rebekah Monroe-Boley, Kim Mossburg, Angela Smith, Melinda Stanley, Michelle Trueblood, and Kayla Wall.

