IUK students receive Next Generation Educators scholarship

Photo illustration with portraits of two women

KOKOMO, Ind. – Two Indiana University Kokomo first-year students are among recipients of a prestigious state scholarship for future teachers.

Hailey Campbell, Frankfort; and Marlie Martin, Converse; were among 200 recipients of the Next Generation Hoosier Educators scholarship, awarded by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education. Selected through a competitive process based on academic achievement and other factors, they will receive $7,500 annually, or up to $30,000 total, for committing to teach in Indiana for at least five years after graduating from college.

To qualify for the scholarship, students had to either graduate in the highest 20 percent of their high school class or earn a score in the top 20th percentile on the SAT or ACT.

Dean Leah Nellis congratulated both students on their success and welcomed them to IU Kokomo.

“The School of Education is honored to have Marlie and Hailey pursue their degrees and teaching credentials with us, and we look forward to helping them prepare for their future profession,” Nellis said. “This scholarship recognizes their high academic achievements and service contributions, as well as their commitment to the teaching profession. We know they will make a positive impact on the children and youth of the communities in north central Indiana.”

Campbell, who wants to be an elementary teacher, said she was grateful to receive the scholarship. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the selection committee looked at their application essays in place of the usual interviews.

“I really tried my hardest when I was writing my essay,” she said. “I just feel honored to be selected.”

Her role as an older sister to two siblings inspired her choice of teaching as a career.

“I’ve grown up with kids, and I really like people,” she said. “I like being able to help people and teach them.”

At Frankfort High School, she participated in theater, swimming, student council, and National Honor Society. Her parents are Melissa and Richard Campbell.

She’s excited to start her classes at IU Kokomo, to experience a new style of learning than high school.

Martin looks forward to continuing her family’s tradition of being teachers, noting that her father, grandfather, aunt, and uncle are all educators. Her third and fourth grade teacher also inspired her.

“He was a big reason I first thought of being a teacher,” Martin said. “He was fun, and he made me love education and learning. From a young age, I always wanted to be a teacher, and I looked up to my teachers a lot.”

The scholarship makes it easier to achieve her goal.

“It’s paying for most of my college,” she said. “I’m really excited. I’m committed to teaching after college. I look forward to seeing where it takes me.”

At Oak Hill High School, she was a class officer, played volleyball and swam, was in National Honor Society, and participated in her church youth group. Her parents are Joel and Debbie Martin.

Campbell and Martin were chosen from among 367 applicants for the scholarships, with applications from 213 high schools in 82 of Indiana’s 92 counties. More than 83 percent of applicants were Indiana high school seniors, with the remainder comprised of current college students.

“Congratulations to all 200 students, who are on their way to becoming impactful, future Hoosier teachers,” said Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers. “We know these students have the passion and determination to make a difference in classrooms across the state.”

