Faculty honored for classroom excellence

KOKOMO, Ind. – Six Indiana University Kokomo faculty members were honored for outstanding work in the classroom, with the IU Trustees Teaching Awards.

Kevin Clark, Dmitriy Chulkov, JR Pico, Christina Romero-Ivanova, Melinda Stanley, and Niki Weller received the honor, given each spring to honor faculty who have had a positive impact on student learning, especially undergraduates.

Mark Canada, executive vice chancellor for academic affairs, congratulated the recipients for their focus on excellence in teaching.

“We are proud of these individuals, who are leading the way in helping us to achieve our top priority for students: a top-quality education,” he said.

Department chairs and deans identify candidates, who are then recommended by a selection committee.

Honorees include:

Kevin Clark, associate professor of psychology, was noted for his work to support and enhance design and development of high-quality student learning experiences. He has researched and published about high impact teaching practices, while also supervising undergraduate research.

Dmitriy Chulkov, professor of economics and management information systems was recognized for hands-on, experiential learning experiences, including co-collaborating in a stock market trading simulation. He continues to publish and present his pedagogical research in top peer-reviewed journals and international conferences.

JR Pico, senior lecturer in Spanish, was lauded for exemplifying student-focused, experiential learning, and for using his international travel experiences to enrich his teaching and expose students to new languages and culture. He teaches multiculturalism, diversity, globalization and inclusion through tangible experiences including guest speakers, KEY experiences, and field trips to apply the Spanish language in authentic situations.

Christina Romero-Ivanova, assistant professor of education, received accolades for the service learning that is at the heart of her work, with numerous community-based projects embedded in her classroom and her scholarship of teaching research. She’s received 12 grants and three fellowships to support her work with digital storytelling in the classroom, at a domestic violence shelter, and with area high school students.

Melinda Stanley, lecturer in health care sciences, was commended as a leader in online education and innovative teaching practices. She is dedicated to educational development, and applies elements learned in professional development and work as a doctoral student into her teaching.

Niki Weller, associate professor of sociology, received honors for her focus on experiential learning, including her Health on a Budget project and freshman learning community visit to the Logansport Juvenile Correctional Facility. She’s served as a leader with faculty, scholarship of teaching research, and teaching presentations.

