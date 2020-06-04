IU regional campuses, Ivy Tech sign guaranteed admissions agreement Partnership offers clear pathways from Ivy Tech to IUK

IU Kokomo and Ivy Tech logos

KOKOMO, Ind. — Transfer students now have a clear pathway to an Indiana University degree, thanks to a new agreement with Ivy Tech Community College.

Effective June 1, Ivy Tech associate-level graduates from across Indiana are guaranteed admission, based on select provisions, into certain programs at all IU regional campuses via a Guaranteed Admission Agreement.

Aligning current best practices and the state’s established initiatives, the GAA spells out necessary coursework toward degree requirements at both institutions. Admission to all campuses also comes with an application fee waiver.

“Our regional campuses have continued to spark growth and innovation for students’ education and careers, exemplifying the hallmark of research, discovery and service of IU’s 200-year history,” said John Applegate, IU executive vice president for university academic affairs. “These guaranteed admissions agreements solidify IU’s commitment to best practices in transfers and steady progress toward degrees.”

This guaranteed admission eliminates any loss of credits while minimizing cost to students and ensuring they are able to complete their bachelor’s degrees on time.

“Since 2005, Ivy Tech and the IU regional campuses have been working together to improve transfer opportunities for students. This guaranteed admissions agreement takes our partnership to a new and higher level that directly benefits Hoosiers seeking bachelor’s degrees,” Ivy Tech President Sue Ellspermann said.

“This agreement means that students can enroll in their first two years within one of the program areas covered by the agreement with assurance of their ultimate admission into the four-year regional campus of their choice as long as they complete their associate degree with the required grade point average. In uncertain times like these, students and parents are looking for certainty, safety and affordability.”

The new agreement has enthusiastic support from leadership at IU Kokomo and Ivy Tech Kokomo.

“IU Kokomo welcomes transfer students wishing to earn a four-year degree in one of our numerous programs,” said Mark Canada, executive vice chancellor for academic affairs at IU’s Kokomo regional campus. “We’re pleased to know that this agreement will serve these students well, helping them to achieve their academic goals while potentially saving them money and time.”

For Ethan Heicher, vice chancellor for academic affairs at Ivy Tech’s Kokomo Service Area, the GAA builds on a number of previous agreements between the two campuses.

“This agreement offers students certainty that if they fulfill the established criteria, they will be guaranteed a place at IU Kokomo,” Heicher said. “The Guaranteed Admission Agreement makes transfer from the community college to the university even easier and encourages students to continue their educational journeys. We know the more students who take advantage of the great educational opportunities that exist in Kokomo, the stronger our communities become.”

Ivy Tech students who want to take advantage of this opportunity can work with their Ivy Tech academic advisors to confirm that their academic plan meets all the requirements.

Students can further maximize savings on their degree by taking advantage of scholarship and grant opportunities at both institutions, which is critical to Hoosiers now more than ever during the COVID-19 crisis.

Ivy Tech Community College serves communities across Indiana, providing world-class education and driving economic transformation. It is the state’s largest public postsecondary institution and the nation’s largest singly accredited statewide community college system. It serves as the state’s engine of workforce development, offering high-value degree programs and training that are aligned with the needs of its communities, along with courses and programs that transfer to other colleges and universities in Indiana. It is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and a member of the North Central Association.