May 2020 graduates honored at IU Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. – Two hundred eighty-eight University Kokomo students earned degrees in May 2020. The graduates represent 29 Indiana counties, seven states, and one Canadian province.

In addition to the May graduates, 203 students completed degrees in December 2019. IU Kokomo will publish a list of August 2020 graduates this fall.

May 2020 graduates are listed by hometown. Those earning degrees include:

Alexandria

Sarah Holder, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Amboy

Hannah Lynn Bahrenburg, Bachelor of Arts

Renee N. Gunion, Associate of Science in Radiography

Kilie Desiree Pond, Bachelor of Science in Education

James Edward Wilkison, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Anderson

Michelle Lee Eskew, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Andrews

Samantha Jo Pierson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Arcadia

Shelby Anne Hoover, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Atlanta

Morgan Ashley Kleinman, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Bloomington

Cortney Marie Phillips, Bachelor of General Studies

Cameron Lee Prince, Bachelor of General Studies

Brazil

Benjamin R. Murphy, Bachelor of Science in Applied Health Science

Bringhurst

Amanda Davis, Bachelor of General Studies

Brookston

Whitney LaBuda, Bachelor of General Studies

Brownsburg

Leonah Lynn Perry, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Bunker Hill

Rebecca Christner, Bachelor of Science in Education

Ashley Collins, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Adam David Walters, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Burnettsville

April Alyssa Wheeldon, Master of Business Administration

Carmel

Andrew Glenn de Bie, Bachelor of Science in Business

Elijah Curtis Fields, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Jessica Ann Garner, Associate of Science in Radiography

Cicero

Gwendalyn B. Hunter, Master of Science in Nursing

Columbus

Samantha Ann Tumbarello, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology

Converse

Jeffery Eugene Henderson, Bachelor of General Studies

Covington

Morgan Leigh Brown, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology

Danville

Matt Simmerman, Bachelor of Science in History and Political Science

Delphi

Kyra Elizabeth Brown, Associate of Science in Radiography

Victoria Jane Fehrholz, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Demotte

Breanna Marie Rose, Bachelor of Science in Business

Denver

Emily Ann Grant, Bachelor of Science in Sociology

Baleigh Ann Hendrix, Bachelor of Science in Education

Alyssa Leigh McKinney, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Elwood

Elli Isabel Ferguson, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences

Haley Kathryn Hoover, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Fairmount

Alana D. Hartley, Bachelor of Science in Public Administration

Mallorie Gabrielle Havens, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Fishers

Isaac T. Mpofu, Master of Business Administration

Lori Ann Summers, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Frankfort

Jessica Alanis, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Taylor Madison Dillingham, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Ana Mariela Garcia, Bachelor of Science in Business

Madeline Grace McKinney, Associate of Science in Radiography

Gabriela Mora, Bachelor of Science in Public Administration

Cristhian E. Perez Haro, Bachelor of Science in Business

Esmeralda Perez, Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry

Taylor M. Roberts, Bachelor of Science in Sociology

Franklin

Mckenna Shea Lundy, Associate of Science in Radiography

Galveston

Gracie Conwell, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Lanette Faith Fye, Bachelor of Science in Business

Brooke Elaine Hunt, Bachelor of General Studies

Nolan Matthew Lowe, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Jessica Synclair Pinkston, Associate of Science in Radiography

Gas City

Kristin Jane Elson, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences

Ruth Ann Gerstorff, Bachelor of General Studies

Godfrey, Illinois

Rebecca Ann Adney, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Mary Frances Westover, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences

Greentown

Zayne Allyn Mossburg, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences

James Eric Nester, Bachelor of Science in Biology

Zachary Steven Patterson, Bachelor of Science in Informatics

Abby Nicole Shaffer, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Addison F. Yager, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Hagersville, Ontario, Canada

Matthew Phillip Anderson, Bachelor of Science in Informatics

Hemlock

Cory John Glick, Bachelor of Science in Business

Indianapolis

Dana Marie Coy, Bachelor of General Studies

Jasmine Diane Haas, Bachelor of Science in Sociology

Israel Rivera, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Oluwatimilehin Felicia Soyoola, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences

Adam Weir, Master of Science in Nursing

Jonesboro

Sierra Catherine Colvin, Bachelor of Science in Education

Kokomo

Meagan Elizabeth Aaron, Bachelor of General Studies

Leon Anthony Babb, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology

Emily Grace Baird, Bachelor of Arts

Christopher Michael Barbour, Bachelor of General Studies

Molly Ann Benziger, Bachelor of Science in Sociology

Ashley Blair Branstutter, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences

Kyle Brown, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Luis A. Colon, Bachelor of Science in Public Administration

Taylor McKenzie Coram, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Alexis Dawn Cowan, Bachelor of Science in Communication

Elizabeth Ann Curtis, Bachelor of Science in Business

Makia Leshara Curtiss, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Tamara Faye Davis, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Maxwell A. Dixon, Bachelor of Science in Business

Carlos Enyih Enci, Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry

Alicia Flora Espinosa, Bachelor of Science in Sociology

Candace Jo Fellows, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Krystal Maybelle Fife, Bachelor of Science in Sociology

Seth Foresman, Bachelor of Science in Informatics

Riley William Gabel, Bachelor of Science in Informatics

Jocelyn Renee Gatz-Schrupp, Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry

Courtney Ann Gentry, Bachelor of Arts

Emily Ann Glover, Bachelor of Applied Science

Cameron Mackenzie Gregory, Bachelor of Science in Business

Aditi Jaydeep Gulunjkar, Master of Business Administration

Madison Hair, Bachelor of Science in Communication Arts

Braden Hall, Bachelor of Science in Business

Hannah Christine Hanson, Bachelor of Science in History and Political Science

Kellin Hardin, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Jordan Dena Hatfield, Master of Science in Nursing

Summer Herglund, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism

Bailey Anne Jenkins, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Hattie Nicole Johnson, Bachelor of Science in Education

Sandra Charmaine Johnson, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology

Macey Elizabeth Jordan, Bachelor of Arts

Mackenzie Leigh Kimbrough, Bachelor of Science in Business

Gavin Joel LaDue, Bachelor of Science in Informatics

Madison Abigail Lavengood, Bachelor of Science in Sociology

Michelle L. Livingston, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Lyston Jade Louks, Bachelor of Science in Sociology

Tyler Dean Lunger, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management

Paulina Lytle, Bachelor of General Studies

Chelsea LaDonna Marley, Associate of Science in Radiography

Shelbi McKinley, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Charles Cameron Mensing, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Mariah S. Miller, Bachelor of Science in Applied Health Science

Rebekah M. Morgan, Bachelor of Science in Sociology

Kelly B. Myers, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Roman Christopher Nicholas, Bachelor of Science in Business

Owen Quinn O’Dell, Master of Business Administration

Amber Overton, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Henly Elias Page, Bachelor of Science in History and Political Science

Shirley M. Patterson, Master of Science in Nursing

Leah Michelle Pearce, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology

Ashley Samerana Pervez, Bachelor of Science in Business

Jeffrey Allen Philapy, Bachelor of Science in Informatics

Makenzie Noelle Quinn, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Carina Gilig Rajagopal, Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry

Gabriel Harrison Retz, Bachelor of Arts

Kiana Jade Robbins, Bachelor of Science in Education

Jessica Lynn Roberts, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Sabrina Rachelle Roberts, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences

Katelyn Michelle Robins, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Dhruv P. Shah, Bachelor of General Studies

Dalton Kyle Smallwood, Master of Business Administration

Brooke Lynette Smith, Bachelor of Science in Public Administration

Amy Lynne Snyder, Bachelor of General Studies

Ricky Noel Spencer, Bachelor of General Studies

Brandon Creed Stansberry, Bachelor of Arts

Karen Sue Stephan, Master of Science in Nursing

Allison Renae Stetz, Bachelor of Science in Sociology

Brittney Kayla Sturgeon, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

David Lewis Tharp, Master of Public Management

Theresa Thieleke, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Laney Marie Thurston, Bachelor of Science in Sociology

Joshua Adam Vogel, Bachelor of Science in Education

Bethany Lorene Weaver Sr., Bachelor of Arts

Cameron James Weddell, Bachelor of Science in Business

Nicolette RaeAnn White, Bachelor of Science in Business

Olivia Jean Williford, Bachelor of Arts

Samantha J. Wise, Bachelor of Science in Education

Brayton Matthew Woolley, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

John Adam Yount, Bachelor of Science in Communication

La Fontaine

Bailey Elynn Hobbs, Bachelor of Fine Arts

Jenna Rache’e Nieman, Bachelor of General Studies

Allie Renee Rebholz, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Lafayette

Michaela Joy Anderson, Master of Science in Nursing

Megan Leigh Goodwin, Master of Science in Nursing

Erika Marie Mullins, Master of Science in Nursing

Madison Joe Williams, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Lagro

Payton Tori Thomson, Bachelor of Science in Business

Lapel

Brooke Troutman, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Las Vegas, Nevada

Eunsung, Kim, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Logansport

Ashlyn Rayanne Anderson, Bachelor of General Studies

Margarita Botello, Bachelor of Science in Education

Grace Isabella Boyd, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences

Brooke Ryan Bundy, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Madison Eve Christensen, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Marissa Joan Cottrell, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Kaitlyn LeAnne Cover, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Maria Diego Francisco, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Kelsie Nicole Ellington, Bachelor of Arts

Kristie Ann Flora, Master of Public Management

Levi E. Grandstaff, Bachelor of Science in Business

Flor Maria Hernandez-Luis, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Taylor Rae Hinkle, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Karina Majano Mejia, Bachelor of Science in Sociology

Austin B. Muller, Bachelor of Science in Business

Abigail E. Newell, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism

Ashley Marie Packard, Bachelor of General Studies

Kevin Taylor Pruiett, Bachelor of Science in Informatics

Lyndsey Marie Rozzi, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Kyla Schroder, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Payton Smith, Bachelor of Science in Business

Ashley Annette Spear, Master of Public Management

Jasmine Mae Sullivan, Bachelor of Science in Education

Olivia J. Woodruff, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences

Macy

Casey Wade Conley, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Jacqueline Anna Paul, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Marion

Samantha Ann Bratcher, Bachelor of General Studies

Isaiah Benjamin Fuller, Bachelor of General Studies

Mary Danielle Moreno, Bachelor of Applied Science

Tilar Anita Myers, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Christopher Adam Osborne, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Hailee Celine Scheffer, Bachelor of Science in Education

McKinney, Texas

Anuarite Tayong Nahgela, Bachelor of General Studies

Mentone

Brynda Krueger, Bachelor of Science in Business

Merrillville

Pamela Patricia Alleyne, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Michigantown

Emily Jo Harrington, Master of Science in Nursing

Chelsea Irene McDaniel, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Monticello

Joshua Raine Diggs, Master of Business Administration

Heather W. Downey, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Erin McLochlin, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Mountain Home, Idaho

Kaci Danielle Stuber, Bachelor of Science in Applied Health Science

Muncie

Caitlyn Alene Kimbrough, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology

New Palestine

Pamela A. Strassburg-Doyle, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

New Whiteland

Jessyca Lynn Napier, Associate of Science in Radiography

Noblesville

Courtney Jo Beaver, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Lauren Isabel Bechara, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Jennifer Campbell, Bachelor of Science in Education

Karen Lynn Highers, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology

Patricia Ann Hunter, Master of Science in Nursing

Devon Rehm, Master of Business Administration

Marilyn G. Sweigart, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology

Rebekah M. Welbaum, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

North Manchester

Ali Nichole Casper, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Alyssa Mae Thompson, Master of Science in Nursing

Oconomowoc, Wisconsin

Frances Ann Ruedin, Bachelor of Fine Arts

Orestes

Robyn Lee Lawhorn, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Peru

Joanna Louise Andrews, Bachelor of Science in Public Administration

Jessica Elizabeth Arwood, Master of Science in Nursing

Joshua Ian Bertrand, Bachelor of Science in Informatics

Hannah Marie, Bourne, Bachelor of Science in Communication, Bachelor of Science in History and Political Science

Anna Joy Butler, Bachelor of Science in Business

Katelyn Dunham, Bachelor of Science in Mathematics,

Madison T. Edwards, Associate of Science in Radiography

Jenna Kay Fry, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences

Pamela Gurule, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism

Adam J. Kirk, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Summer Pebley, Bachelor of General Studies

Kristin Dawn Saylor, Bachelor of Science in Business

Olivia Michelle Sharp, Bachelor of Science in Business

Morgan Marie Simpson, Bachelor of Science in Sociology

Larkin Emxadi Adar Stephens-Avery, Bachelor of Fine Arts

Amber R. Strik, Bachelor of Science in Education

Alaynah Darlene Weisend, Master of Science in Nursing

Plainfield

Kofoworola Elesinnla-Howard, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Rochester

Brody Dean Andrews, Master of Business Administration

Kara Lexy Nelson, Bachelor of General Studies

Samuel Augustus Rhymer, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology

Emilee Gail Thomson-Rhymer, Bachelor of Science in Education

Paul Dennis Williams Jr., Bachelor of Science in Education, Bachelor of Science in History and Political Science

Alivia Macy Williams, Bachelor of Science in Education

Mariah Yochum, Bachelor of General Studies

Rossville

Kimberly Diane Bradshaw, Associate of Science in Radiography

Royal Center

Madison M. Brown, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Russiaville

Demetrius J. Fouts, Bachelor of Science in Business

Sharpsville

Lindsey Marie Keesling, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Christopher Newman, Bachelor of Science in Informatics

Amanda Kaye Philapy, Bachelor of Science in Business

Sheridan

Cameron Patrick Frye, Bachelor of Arts

Swayzee

April A. Studebaker, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Sweetser

Heather R. Petro, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Melody B. Young, Bachelor of Science in Sociology

Syracuse

Ryan M. Hoover, Bachelor of Science in Business

Tampa, Florida

Sarah Kathleen Gill, Bachelor of General Studies

Thayer

Hanna Christine Halliar, Bachelor of Science in Education

Thorntown

Emily Kathleen Harrison, Master of Business Administration

Tipton

Alexis J. Bell, Bachelor of General Studies

Grace Courtney Clifford, Bachelor of Science in Mathematics

Katheryn Elizabeth Fix, Bachelor of Science in Business

Kelsey Nicole Payne, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Whitney Lee Revolt, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Thomas Orion Richter, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences

Brice Walker Sheets, Bachelor of General Studies

Taylor Renae Shirley, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences

Lindsey Jo Thomas, Bachelor of Science in Informatics

Van Buren

Jessica Renee Pattison, Associate of Science in Radiography

Wabash

Emily Brooke Daniel, Bachelor of Science in Business,

Gabrielle Nichole Denham, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences

Kiley Jane Heuermann, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Olivia Jo Sluss, Bachelor of Science in Sociology

Walton

Brenda Ivette Ayala, Bachelor of Science in Business

Keegan Lynn Boring, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences

Bailey Marie DeLong, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Brandy Lea Gamblin, Bachelor of Science in Education

Chloe Morning, Bachelor of Arts

Owen Stephen Ohman, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Victoria Anne Powell, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Westfield

Jaclyn Marie Conrad, Bachelor of General Studies

Haley Renee Dedrick, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism

Ruth Marie Moore, Master of Business Administration

Olesya Nurmamatova, Bachelor of Science in Nursing,

Eric Joel Sells, Bachelor of Science in Mathematics

Westpoint

Hanna Marie Richards, Bachelor of Science in Education

Whitestown

Brianna Lynn Evans, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences

Winamac

Mackenzie Howard, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology

Richard Alan Nelson Jr, Bachelor of Science in Business

