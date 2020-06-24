May 2020 graduates honored at IU Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. – Two hundred eighty-eight University Kokomo students earned degrees in May 2020. The graduates represent 29 Indiana counties, seven states, and one Canadian province.
In addition to the May graduates, 203 students completed degrees in December 2019. IU Kokomo will publish a list of August 2020 graduates this fall.
May 2020 graduates are listed by hometown. Those earning degrees include:
Alexandria
Sarah Holder, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Amboy
Hannah Lynn Bahrenburg, Bachelor of Arts
Renee N. Gunion, Associate of Science in Radiography
Kilie Desiree Pond, Bachelor of Science in Education
James Edward Wilkison, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Anderson
Michelle Lee Eskew, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Andrews
Samantha Jo Pierson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Arcadia
Shelby Anne Hoover, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Atlanta
Morgan Ashley Kleinman, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Bloomington
Cortney Marie Phillips, Bachelor of General Studies
Cameron Lee Prince, Bachelor of General Studies
Brazil
Benjamin R. Murphy, Bachelor of Science in Applied Health Science
Bringhurst
Amanda Davis, Bachelor of General Studies
Brookston
Whitney LaBuda, Bachelor of General Studies
Brownsburg
Leonah Lynn Perry, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Bunker Hill
Rebecca Christner, Bachelor of Science in Education
Ashley Collins, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Adam David Walters, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Burnettsville
April Alyssa Wheeldon, Master of Business Administration
Carmel
Andrew Glenn de Bie, Bachelor of Science in Business
Elijah Curtis Fields, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Jessica Ann Garner, Associate of Science in Radiography
Cicero
Gwendalyn B. Hunter, Master of Science in Nursing
Columbus
Samantha Ann Tumbarello, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology
Converse
Jeffery Eugene Henderson, Bachelor of General Studies
Covington
Morgan Leigh Brown, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology
Danville
Matt Simmerman, Bachelor of Science in History and Political Science
Delphi
Kyra Elizabeth Brown, Associate of Science in Radiography
Victoria Jane Fehrholz, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Demotte
Breanna Marie Rose, Bachelor of Science in Business
Denver
Emily Ann Grant, Bachelor of Science in Sociology
Baleigh Ann Hendrix, Bachelor of Science in Education
Alyssa Leigh McKinney, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Elwood
Elli Isabel Ferguson, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
Haley Kathryn Hoover, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Fairmount
Alana D. Hartley, Bachelor of Science in Public Administration
Mallorie Gabrielle Havens, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Fishers
Isaac T. Mpofu, Master of Business Administration
Lori Ann Summers, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Frankfort
Jessica Alanis, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Taylor Madison Dillingham, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Ana Mariela Garcia, Bachelor of Science in Business
Madeline Grace McKinney, Associate of Science in Radiography
Gabriela Mora, Bachelor of Science in Public Administration
Cristhian E. Perez Haro, Bachelor of Science in Business
Esmeralda Perez, Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry
Taylor M. Roberts, Bachelor of Science in Sociology
Franklin
Mckenna Shea Lundy, Associate of Science in Radiography
Galveston
Gracie Conwell, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Lanette Faith Fye, Bachelor of Science in Business
Brooke Elaine Hunt, Bachelor of General Studies
Nolan Matthew Lowe, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Jessica Synclair Pinkston, Associate of Science in Radiography
Gas City
Kristin Jane Elson, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
Ruth Ann Gerstorff, Bachelor of General Studies
Godfrey, Illinois
Rebecca Ann Adney, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
Grand Rapids, Michigan
Mary Frances Westover, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences
Greentown
Zayne Allyn Mossburg, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
James Eric Nester, Bachelor of Science in Biology
Zachary Steven Patterson, Bachelor of Science in Informatics
Abby Nicole Shaffer, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Addison F. Yager, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Hagersville, Ontario, Canada
Matthew Phillip Anderson, Bachelor of Science in Informatics
Hemlock
Cory John Glick, Bachelor of Science in Business
Indianapolis
Dana Marie Coy, Bachelor of General Studies
Jasmine Diane Haas, Bachelor of Science in Sociology
Israel Rivera, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Oluwatimilehin Felicia Soyoola, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences
Adam Weir, Master of Science in Nursing
Jonesboro
Sierra Catherine Colvin, Bachelor of Science in Education
Kokomo
Meagan Elizabeth Aaron, Bachelor of General Studies
Leon Anthony Babb, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology
Emily Grace Baird, Bachelor of Arts
Christopher Michael Barbour, Bachelor of General Studies
Molly Ann Benziger, Bachelor of Science in Sociology
Ashley Blair Branstutter, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
Kyle Brown, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Luis A. Colon, Bachelor of Science in Public Administration
Taylor McKenzie Coram, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Alexis Dawn Cowan, Bachelor of Science in Communication
Elizabeth Ann Curtis, Bachelor of Science in Business
Makia Leshara Curtiss, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Tamara Faye Davis, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Maxwell A. Dixon, Bachelor of Science in Business
Carlos Enyih Enci, Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry
Alicia Flora Espinosa, Bachelor of Science in Sociology
Candace Jo Fellows, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Krystal Maybelle Fife, Bachelor of Science in Sociology
Seth Foresman, Bachelor of Science in Informatics
Riley William Gabel, Bachelor of Science in Informatics
Jocelyn Renee Gatz-Schrupp, Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry
Courtney Ann Gentry, Bachelor of Arts
Emily Ann Glover, Bachelor of Applied Science
Cameron Mackenzie Gregory, Bachelor of Science in Business
Aditi Jaydeep Gulunjkar, Master of Business Administration
Madison Hair, Bachelor of Science in Communication Arts
Braden Hall, Bachelor of Science in Business
Hannah Christine Hanson, Bachelor of Science in History and Political Science
Kellin Hardin, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Jordan Dena Hatfield, Master of Science in Nursing
Summer Herglund, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism
Bailey Anne Jenkins, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Hattie Nicole Johnson, Bachelor of Science in Education
Sandra Charmaine Johnson, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology
Macey Elizabeth Jordan, Bachelor of Arts
Mackenzie Leigh Kimbrough, Bachelor of Science in Business
Gavin Joel LaDue, Bachelor of Science in Informatics
Madison Abigail Lavengood, Bachelor of Science in Sociology
Michelle L. Livingston, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Lyston Jade Louks, Bachelor of Science in Sociology
Tyler Dean Lunger, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management
Paulina Lytle, Bachelor of General Studies
Chelsea LaDonna Marley, Associate of Science in Radiography
Shelbi McKinley, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Charles Cameron Mensing, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Mariah S. Miller, Bachelor of Science in Applied Health Science
Rebekah M. Morgan, Bachelor of Science in Sociology
Kelly B. Myers, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Roman Christopher Nicholas, Bachelor of Science in Business
Owen Quinn O’Dell, Master of Business Administration
Amber Overton, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Henly Elias Page, Bachelor of Science in History and Political Science
Shirley M. Patterson, Master of Science in Nursing
Leah Michelle Pearce, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology
Ashley Samerana Pervez, Bachelor of Science in Business
Jeffrey Allen Philapy, Bachelor of Science in Informatics
Makenzie Noelle Quinn, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Carina Gilig Rajagopal, Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry
Gabriel Harrison Retz, Bachelor of Arts
Kiana Jade Robbins, Bachelor of Science in Education
Jessica Lynn Roberts, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Sabrina Rachelle Roberts, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences
Katelyn Michelle Robins, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Dhruv P. Shah, Bachelor of General Studies
Dalton Kyle Smallwood, Master of Business Administration
Brooke Lynette Smith, Bachelor of Science in Public Administration
Amy Lynne Snyder, Bachelor of General Studies
Ricky Noel Spencer, Bachelor of General Studies
Brandon Creed Stansberry, Bachelor of Arts
Karen Sue Stephan, Master of Science in Nursing
Allison Renae Stetz, Bachelor of Science in Sociology
Brittney Kayla Sturgeon, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
David Lewis Tharp, Master of Public Management
Theresa Thieleke, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Laney Marie Thurston, Bachelor of Science in Sociology
Joshua Adam Vogel, Bachelor of Science in Education
Bethany Lorene Weaver Sr., Bachelor of Arts
Cameron James Weddell, Bachelor of Science in Business
Nicolette RaeAnn White, Bachelor of Science in Business
Olivia Jean Williford, Bachelor of Arts
Samantha J. Wise, Bachelor of Science in Education
Brayton Matthew Woolley, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
John Adam Yount, Bachelor of Science in Communication
La Fontaine
Bailey Elynn Hobbs, Bachelor of Fine Arts
Jenna Rache’e Nieman, Bachelor of General Studies
Allie Renee Rebholz, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Lafayette
Michaela Joy Anderson, Master of Science in Nursing
Megan Leigh Goodwin, Master of Science in Nursing
Erika Marie Mullins, Master of Science in Nursing
Madison Joe Williams, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Lagro
Payton Tori Thomson, Bachelor of Science in Business
Lapel
Brooke Troutman, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Las Vegas, Nevada
Eunsung, Kim, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Logansport
Ashlyn Rayanne Anderson, Bachelor of General Studies
Margarita Botello, Bachelor of Science in Education
Grace Isabella Boyd, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
Brooke Ryan Bundy, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Madison Eve Christensen, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Marissa Joan Cottrell, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Kaitlyn LeAnne Cover, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Maria Diego Francisco, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Kelsie Nicole Ellington, Bachelor of Arts
Kristie Ann Flora, Master of Public Management
Levi E. Grandstaff, Bachelor of Science in Business
Flor Maria Hernandez-Luis, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Taylor Rae Hinkle, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Karina Majano Mejia, Bachelor of Science in Sociology
Austin B. Muller, Bachelor of Science in Business
Abigail E. Newell, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism
Ashley Marie Packard, Bachelor of General Studies
Kevin Taylor Pruiett, Bachelor of Science in Informatics
Lyndsey Marie Rozzi, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Kyla Schroder, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Payton Smith, Bachelor of Science in Business
Ashley Annette Spear, Master of Public Management
Jasmine Mae Sullivan, Bachelor of Science in Education
Olivia J. Woodruff, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences
Macy
Casey Wade Conley, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Jacqueline Anna Paul, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Marion
Samantha Ann Bratcher, Bachelor of General Studies
Isaiah Benjamin Fuller, Bachelor of General Studies
Mary Danielle Moreno, Bachelor of Applied Science
Tilar Anita Myers, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Christopher Adam Osborne, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Hailee Celine Scheffer, Bachelor of Science in Education
McKinney, Texas
Anuarite Tayong Nahgela, Bachelor of General Studies
Mentone
Brynda Krueger, Bachelor of Science in Business
Merrillville
Pamela Patricia Alleyne, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Michigantown
Emily Jo Harrington, Master of Science in Nursing
Chelsea Irene McDaniel, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Monticello
Joshua Raine Diggs, Master of Business Administration
Heather W. Downey, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Erin McLochlin, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Mountain Home, Idaho
Kaci Danielle Stuber, Bachelor of Science in Applied Health Science
Muncie
Caitlyn Alene Kimbrough, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology
New Palestine
Pamela A. Strassburg-Doyle, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
New Whiteland
Jessyca Lynn Napier, Associate of Science in Radiography
Noblesville
Courtney Jo Beaver, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Lauren Isabel Bechara, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Jennifer Campbell, Bachelor of Science in Education
Karen Lynn Highers, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology
Patricia Ann Hunter, Master of Science in Nursing
Devon Rehm, Master of Business Administration
Marilyn G. Sweigart, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology
Rebekah M. Welbaum, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
North Manchester
Ali Nichole Casper, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Alyssa Mae Thompson, Master of Science in Nursing
Oconomowoc, Wisconsin
Frances Ann Ruedin, Bachelor of Fine Arts
Orestes
Robyn Lee Lawhorn, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Peru
Joanna Louise Andrews, Bachelor of Science in Public Administration
Jessica Elizabeth Arwood, Master of Science in Nursing
Joshua Ian Bertrand, Bachelor of Science in Informatics
Hannah Marie, Bourne, Bachelor of Science in Communication, Bachelor of Science in History and Political Science
Anna Joy Butler, Bachelor of Science in Business
Katelyn Dunham, Bachelor of Science in Mathematics,
Madison T. Edwards, Associate of Science in Radiography
Jenna Kay Fry, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences
Pamela Gurule, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism
Adam J. Kirk, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Summer Pebley, Bachelor of General Studies
Kristin Dawn Saylor, Bachelor of Science in Business
Olivia Michelle Sharp, Bachelor of Science in Business
Morgan Marie Simpson, Bachelor of Science in Sociology
Larkin Emxadi Adar Stephens-Avery, Bachelor of Fine Arts
Amber R. Strik, Bachelor of Science in Education
Alaynah Darlene Weisend, Master of Science in Nursing
Plainfield
Kofoworola Elesinnla-Howard, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Rochester
Brody Dean Andrews, Master of Business Administration
Kara Lexy Nelson, Bachelor of General Studies
Samuel Augustus Rhymer, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology
Emilee Gail Thomson-Rhymer, Bachelor of Science in Education
Paul Dennis Williams Jr., Bachelor of Science in Education, Bachelor of Science in History and Political Science
Alivia Macy Williams, Bachelor of Science in Education
Mariah Yochum, Bachelor of General Studies
Rossville
Kimberly Diane Bradshaw, Associate of Science in Radiography
Royal Center
Madison M. Brown, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Russiaville
Demetrius J. Fouts, Bachelor of Science in Business
Sharpsville
Lindsey Marie Keesling, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Christopher Newman, Bachelor of Science in Informatics
Amanda Kaye Philapy, Bachelor of Science in Business
Sheridan
Cameron Patrick Frye, Bachelor of Arts
Swayzee
April A. Studebaker, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Sweetser
Heather R. Petro, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Melody B. Young, Bachelor of Science in Sociology
Syracuse
Ryan M. Hoover, Bachelor of Science in Business
Tampa, Florida
Sarah Kathleen Gill, Bachelor of General Studies
Thayer
Hanna Christine Halliar, Bachelor of Science in Education
Thorntown
Emily Kathleen Harrison, Master of Business Administration
Tipton
Alexis J. Bell, Bachelor of General Studies
Grace Courtney Clifford, Bachelor of Science in Mathematics
Katheryn Elizabeth Fix, Bachelor of Science in Business
Kelsey Nicole Payne, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Whitney Lee Revolt, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Thomas Orion Richter, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences
Brice Walker Sheets, Bachelor of General Studies
Taylor Renae Shirley, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences
Lindsey Jo Thomas, Bachelor of Science in Informatics
Van Buren
Jessica Renee Pattison, Associate of Science in Radiography
Wabash
Emily Brooke Daniel, Bachelor of Science in Business,
Gabrielle Nichole Denham, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
Kiley Jane Heuermann, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Olivia Jo Sluss, Bachelor of Science in Sociology
Walton
Brenda Ivette Ayala, Bachelor of Science in Business
Keegan Lynn Boring, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
Bailey Marie DeLong, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Brandy Lea Gamblin, Bachelor of Science in Education
Chloe Morning, Bachelor of Arts
Owen Stephen Ohman, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Victoria Anne Powell, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Westfield
Jaclyn Marie Conrad, Bachelor of General Studies
Haley Renee Dedrick, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism
Ruth Marie Moore, Master of Business Administration
Olesya Nurmamatova, Bachelor of Science in Nursing,
Eric Joel Sells, Bachelor of Science in Mathematics
Westpoint
Hanna Marie Richards, Bachelor of Science in Education
Whitestown
Brianna Lynn Evans, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
Winamac
Mackenzie Howard, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology
Richard Alan Nelson Jr, Bachelor of Science in Business
