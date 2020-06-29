Town Hall series to focus on diversity, inclusion

A red IU trident with the words Town Hall Community Conversations

KOKOMO, Ind. – Indiana University Kokomo will kick off a series of virtual town hall meetings at 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, to lead conversations focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion.

The Community Conversations series offers a safe environment for discussion of these issues, according to Sarah Sarber, IU Kokomo chief of staff and chief diversity officer.

“So many decisions and actions are taking place in our country at this time, and it’s important that we gather together to listen and learn from diverse perspectives,” she said. “Then, we can work together to fight against hate and racism.”

WHAT: Community Conversations: Voices of the African-American Community, will feature a panel discussion, moderated by Rosalyn Davis, clinical associate professor, faculty diversity liaison, and director of the Master of Arts in Mental Health Counseling program.

WHEN: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 1.

WHO: Panelists in addition to Davis include Todd Bradley, associate professor of political science; Colie Shelwick, women’s basketball coach; Nicole Robinson, student; Alex Huskey, alumni and Ivy Tech Marion chancellor; and Wayne James, IU Police Department chief diversity officer, and deputy superintendent for regional law enforcement.

