Chancellor Sciame-Giesecke has a seat in The Red Chair to talk about life at IU Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. - When Susan Sciame-Giesecke started teaching at IU Kokomo, she didn’t know she’d one day be Chancellor. She has a seat in The Red Chair to talk about what she’s most proud of on our campus: close student and faculty relationships.

Play the video to hear more of the Chancellor’s story, and don’t forget to like and subscribe if you are looking for more great content.

The Red Chair is randomly placed around the IU Kokomo campus. Anyone walking by is free to sit down, get comfy, and share their experience about IU Kokomo.

Indiana University Kokomo celebrates 75 years as north central Indiana’s choice for higher education.