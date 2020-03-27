Cougar Cupboard continues to serve campus community

75 year banner

KOKOMO, Ind. – The campus food pantry remains open with limited hours and a change in location in order to continue providing non-perishable items and hygiene products.

To maintain social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, Indiana University Kokomo’s Cougar Cupboard will operate from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to noon Fridays.

Bags of food will be available via curbside pickup only by the west Library entrance. Campus police will bring a pre-packaged bag of food to the car.

“Our procedures have changed in order to assure safety and hygiene and minimum social contact,” said Laura Bain-Selbo, resource navigator, adding that individual selection of products has been discontinued temporarily. “We’ve prepared bags of food with five or six days-worth of food, and we’re putting together items that can create meals.”

Cougar Cupboard is available to all students, faculty and staff who show their campus Cougar ID Card.

Those with food allergies can inform the officer. In addition, items such as soap, shampoo, feminine products, or toothpaste can be provided upon request, and as supplies are available.

Bain-Selbo is grateful for the IU Police Department-Kokomo for making it possible to continue an essential service.

“So many students are out of work now,” she said. “One of the fastest and easiest ways they can save money is to skip a meal. If you’re not eating, you’re not concentrating. We want them to be focused on classes and help alleviate that stress. In this new environment, where there’s even less money in people’s pockets, we have more people using the pantry. This is one way we can help reduce one of their bills.”

In order to make the pantry’s supplies last longer, the Office of Student Life asks people to only pick up a bag every two weeks, if possible. Each bag will include a list of other community resources, including locations of other food pantries.

Donations of food and other items are not currently being accepted in order to reduce contact. However, monetary donations may be made at myiu.org/give-now and select IU Kokomo Cougar Cupboard.

Anyone who needs a bag but can’t come during regular pantry hours may email sldc@iuk.edu or call Dean of Students Audra Dowling at 765-455-9204.

