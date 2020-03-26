IU Kokomo provides free Wi-Fi access

a sign for campus wifi

KOKOMO, Ind. – Indiana University Kokomo joins IU in providing free, 24-hour, high-speed Wi-Fi access to its students, faculty and staff as well as the general public who may not have internet connectivity due to COVID-19-related library and business closures.

IU’s University Information Technology Services (UITS) networks division has set up “lot hot spots” on all campuses, so users can maintain social distancing while accessing the internet from their cars. The campus community can access this free service in the parking lot north of the Main Building, behind Havens Auditorium.

“Being able to get access to IU’s networks from the comfort and safety of their own vehicle might fill a gap for some in our community who don’t have it at home,” said Craig Swoverland, IU Kokomo’s executive director of UITS.

At all of IU’s lot hot spots, people with IU affiliations will be able to access Wi-Fi through IU Secure and eduroam, while others can use the IU Guest network.

The service provides the full range of internet usage from an individual’s personal device, allowing people to view websites, download materials, log in to instructional or conferencing programs, file taxes, and apply for unemployment and other aid.

For health and safety as well as to provide the service to all who need it, IU asks that people using the Wi-Fi lot hot spots do the following:

Stay inside cars and remain on site only as long as necessary.

Turn off vehicle engines to save gas and reduce emissions.

Never leave children unattended in the vehicles.

IU contracted with Jasper, Indiana-based PIER Group, a company focused on technology solutions for the research and education field and frequent collaborator with UITS, on the rapid installation of access points for the Wi-Fi parking lots.

Suzanne Crouch, Indiana lieutenant governor, said these efforts allow Hoosiers to connect while maintaining social distance.

“I am so proud of the creativity and innovation that Indiana University is showing to supply Hoosiers with free and reliable high-speed internet access as we work together to combat the spread of COVID-19,” she said.

For more information about connecting, go to IU Secure, Eduroam, or IU Guest.

Indiana University Kokomo celebrates 75 years as north central Indiana’s choice for higher education.