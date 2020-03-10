L.E.A.D. conference features female business professionals

A red IU trident in a white box on a red background

KOKOMO, Ind. – Get inspired to take the next step in your career, by attending Indiana University Kokomo’s student-run Learn. Empower. Achieve. Dream (L.E.A.D.) Conference.

The Women in Business student organization is planning the third annual professional development event. It is free and open to the public.

Cole Radel, conference coordinator, said the event gives those attending a chance to learn from the experiences of accomplished female business professionals.

“Hearing advice and testimonials from professionals outside of the IU system really connects the ideas that are learned in the classroom,” he said. “Guests who aren’t students can also learn something they can apply into their own work and personal lives. We have seen great success in the past, and we strive to be better and better each year.”

The conference includes keynote speakers Martha Hoover, CEO and founder of Patachou Inc., and Gwendolyn Rogers, owner of the Cake Bake Shop in Carmel.

Check in begins at 8:30 a.m. in the Kelley Student Center, followed by Hoover’s talk at 9 a.m. Participants will choose two breakout sessions, with topics including leadership, career advice, and negotiations at work, from 10:15 a.m. to noon.

Lunch will be provided with noon, along with opportunities for networking.

Additional breakout sessions, with presentations on confidence, careers, and personal branding, are scheduled from 1 to 2 p.m., followed by Rogers’ presentation at 2:15 p.m.

Attire is business casual.

Attendance is free, but advance registration is required by March 18 at IU Kokomo LEAD conference.

For more information, contact Radel at wradel@iu.edu, or follow @IUK_WIB on Instagram and Twitter.

