Police chief: Drivers, pedestrians, practice caution at crosswalks

KOKOMO, Ind. – Indiana University Kokomo Police Chief Thomas Remender reminds drivers and pedestrians to slow down and be aware of one another, to increase safety at crosswalks leading to campus — in particular, across Washington Street from The Annex student housing.

“It’s really important to pay attention while crossing this street,” said Remender. “It really is a two-way scenario. When you come to those cross walks, be extra cautious as you go through them, looking for pedestrians, or stopped vehicles waiting for someone to cross. We also encourage students to have at least one ear without an earbud so they can hear while crossing. You can’t be on your phone or preoccupied while you’re crossing.

He noted that the speed limit on Washington Street is 30 miles per hour, from Lincoln Road to the south, all the way to Markland Avenue north.

“People think the speed limit is at 40 miles per hour, because it’s a four-lane street,” he said. “It’s a lot harder to stop at 40 than it is at 30. We patrol it pretty heavily, and make a lot of traffic stops to educate people on what the speed limit is in this area, because of IU Kokomo and Maple Crest Middle School across the street.”

According to state code, drivers must yield to a pedestrian already in the crosswalk, but a pedestrian standing on the curb waiting to cross must yield to oncoming traffic. Campus police have noted that cars in the inside lane will usually stop for a pedestrian, while those in the outside are less likely to see those crossing the street.

“They’re probably wondering why that car is stopped, but it’s not triggering them to slow down or stop because of that car,” he said, adding that he’s meeting with city leaders to discuss options to make crosswalk safer and more visible.

Remender shares the following tips for drivers near campus:

Slow down and obey the posted speed limit

Always look for pedestrians

Look for stopped vehicles, they could be stopping for someone to cross;

Do not text and drive

For those walking on or around campus:

Cross the street at marked crosswalks and intersections;

Stop and look both ways every time before crossing the street;

Keep your eyes up, and keep at least one ear free so you can hear what’s happening around you.

For more information, call the IU Police Department Kokomo at 765-455-9363.

