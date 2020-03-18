Sport and Recreation Management major, Nicole Robinson, has a seat in The Red Chair

TRC Nicole

KOKOMO, Ind. - Nicole is a transfer student, who barely knew anything about IU Kokomo. Less than a year later, she sits in The Red Chair as a sport and recreation management major, where she finds herself as the manager of the women’s soccer team and getting paid to do what she loves!

The Red Chair is randomly placed around the IU Kokomo campus. Anyone walking by is free to sit down, get comfy, and share their experience about IU Kokomo.

