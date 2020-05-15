Students recognized for academic achievement with honor societies

A red IU trident in a white box on a red background

KOKOMO, Ind. — More than 50 Indiana University Kokomo students were honored for academic excellence in fields including business, nursing, psychology, and communications, with their selection for national honor societies.

Beta Gamma Sigma honorary for business

One faculty member and nine students earned membership into Beta Gamma Sigma honorary for business.

Adam Smith, Lafayette, associate professor of management, was the faculty inductee.

Graduate students selected included April Wheeldon, Burnettsville, who previously was inducted as an undergraduate student; and Emily Harrison, Thorntown;

Undergraduate honorees included Andrew de Bie, Carmel; Cameron Gregory, Emily Harsh, Christina Joniak, Terin Tharp, Kokomo; William Cole Radel and Dinah Wray, Peru.

Undergraduates must be in the top 10 percent of their class to be chosen, while graduate students must be in the top 20 percent.

Lambda Pi Eta honorary for communication arts

Twelve students were selected for Lambda Pi Eta honorary for communication arts.

They include Mallory Naselroad, Alexandria; Samantha Stewart, Frankfort; Sophia Magnorfi, Galveston; Angela Bailiff, Greentown; Paxtyn Bailey, Elizabeth Collins, Gabby Dunkin, Jessica Monize, and John Yount, Kokomo; Cassidy Miles, Peru; Lilly Ragan, Sharpsville; and Chloe Morning, Walton.

Students must meet national criteria to be selected, including ranking within the highest 35 percent of one’s class in general scholarship, and having a minimum 3.25 GPA in communication arts classes.

Psi Chi, the International Honor Society in Psychology

Twenty students were honored for excellence in psychology, with selection for Psi Chi, the International Honor Society in Psychology.

Honorees included Hailey Alexander, Emily Baird, Nicole Brown, Raynee Elmore, Candi Fellows, Hannah Gauger, Sarah Graber, Stephanie Helmer, Benjamin Henn, NiKaylah Lawson, James Montgomery, Calah Oglesby, Alexa Snowden, Laney Thurston, and Brandon Walters; Kokomo; Gabrielle Carrillo, Marion; Kelcee Cochran and Laura Redding, Russiaville; Britney Netherton, Tipton; and Alexandria McCorkle, Windfall.

Those selected must be at least a second semester sophomore with a major or minor in psychology, and a GPA of at least 3.0.

Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing

The School of Nursing selected 13 students for the Alpha chapter of Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing.

New members included Polina Chevtaeva, Anderson; Amanda Livingston, Camden; Hope Jones, Elwood; Lori Ann Summers, Fishers; Taylor Dillingham, Frankfort; Autumn Martinez, Galveston; Taylor Coram and Jessica Roberts, Kokomo; Vanda Sullivan, Lafayette; Rawan Alturki, Lexington, Kentucky; Lauren Burke, Losantville; Alaynah Weisend, Peru; and Sonya Hoose-Stephen, Portland.

Students must meet rigorous standards for inclusion, such as a program GPA of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale, rank in the top 25 percent of the graduating class, and meet the expectation of academic integrity.

Indiana University Kokomo celebrates 75 years as north central Indiana’s choice for higher education.