Campus pivots to remote learning after Thanksgiving break

KOKOMO, Ind. — Indiana University Kokomo students will be on Thanksgiving break the week of November 23. There will be no classes, but offices will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Wednesday, November 25.

Students and faculty will begin remote instruction Monday, November 30. Fall semester classes end Friday, December 12, with final exams December 14 to December 18.

Spring semester classes begin remotely on Monday, January 19, with students and faculty returning to campus on Monday. February 8. Campus offices, including the Office of Admissions, will remain open during the remote instruction, but will be closed for the holidays from Thursday, December 24, through Monday, January 4.

The Cougar Country Café closed Thursday, November 19, with the Ground Up Café closing Friday, November 20. Both will re-open Monday, February 8.

The Library will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. November 23 to November 25, and then closed Thursday, November 26 to Sunday, November 29. From November 30 to December 18, and again from January 19 to February 7, the Library will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Online and electronic resources are available when the library is closed, at iuk.edu/library

The campus bookstore closed Thursday, November 19, and will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, from December 7 to 9.

It will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for fall rental return week, December 14 to December 18, then return to 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. December 21 to December 23. The bookstore will open again January 4, and will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, until spring semester classes begin January 19. It will then be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday, until February 8.

For more information, or to order books online, go to iukbookstore.com

