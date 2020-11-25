Faculty, staff commended for research and creative work

A grid of screenshots from a Zoom meeting

KOKOMO, Ind. — More than 50 Indiana University Kokomo faculty were honored recently at virtual reception, recognizing their scholarly research and creative works.

Chancellor Susan Sciame-Giesecke hosted the virtual reception, where she thanked faculty for their excellent work in research, scholarship, and creativity. She noted that this work impacts students, especially those included in their work.

“Students choose us for the opportunity to be mentored by and study with faculty,” she said, “Even in a year with remote learning and physical distancing, they have continued this work, and we appreciate their perseverance.”

Mark Canada, executive vice chancellor for academic affairs, commended those being honored for publication of books and journal articles, conference presentations, and grants awarded.

“It’s remarkable what we are capable of doing in this difficult time,” he said. “Disseminating knowledge to the rest of the world is so important.”

Those honored include:

School of Business:

Cindy Briggs, visiting lecturer; Dmitriy Chulkov, professor of economics and management information systems; Steve Cox, professor of finance; Hyunkang Hur, assistant professor of public management; Heather Kennedy-Eden, assistant professor of hospitality and tourism; Ju Young Lee, assistant professor of sport and recreation management; Mark Meng, assistant professor of hospitality and tourism; Mohammad Meybodi, professor of operations management; Yusuf Nur, associate professor of strategic management and international business; David Rink, emeritus professor of marketing; Adam Smith, associate professor of management; Melinda Stanley, lecturer in health care management; Xiaoqiong (Crystal) Wang, assistant professor of finance

School of Education:

Sarrah Grubb, assistant professor of education; Lance Mason, associate professor of education; Alina Mihai, assistant professor of special education; Christina Romero-Ivanova, assistant professor of education; Natalie Schelling, assistant professor of educational psychology

School of Humanities and Social Sciences:

Mark Canada, executive vice chancellor for academic affairs, professor of English; Erin Doss, assistant professor of communication arts; Wendy Grice, lecturer in music; Michelle Westervelt, lecturer in English, Kelly Brown, chair of criminal justice and homeland security, associate professor of criminal justice and homeland security; Beau Shine, assistant professor of criminal justice and homeland security; Jim Coby, assistant professor of English; Eva White, professor of English; Eric Bain-Selbo, dean of humanities and social sciences, professor of philosophy and religious studies; Sarah Heath, associate professor of history; Andrew McFarland, chair of history, political science and philosophy, associate professor of history; Michael Koerner, assistant professor of new media; Minda Douglas, chair of new media, arts and technology, associate professor of fine arts; Aaron Pickens, assistant professor of new media; Wayne Madsen, assistant professor of new media, Gregory Steel, associate professor of fine arts, Nick Baxter, acting assistant professor of sociology; Jamie Oslawski-Lopez, assistant professor of sociology; Stephanie Medley-Rath, assistant professor of sociology; Niki Weller, chair for the department of sociology, associate professor of sociology

Center for Teaching, Learning, and Assessment (CTLA):

Julie Saam, associate vice chancellor for academic affairs, director of CTLA, professor of education

Library:

Yan He, interim dean

School of Nursing and Radiologic Science:

Susan Hendricks, dean, professor of nursing; Patricia Davis, clinical assistant professor, medical imaging technology coordinator; Dea Kent, interim family nurse practitioner track director, assistant professor of nursing; Mary Bourke, associate dean of graduate programs, associate professor of nursing; Erin Geiselman, assistant professor of nursing; Kathleen Klute, assistant professor of nursing; Leigh Swartzendruber, clinical assistant professor of nursing; Tammy Ledbetter, simulation center director, assistant professor of nursing; Lenora Mace, lecturer of nursing; Carolyn Townsend, assistant dean of pre-licensure BSN track, assistant professor of nursing; Susan Plough, lecturer of nursing; Stephanie Pratt, clinical assistant professor of nursing.

School of Sciences:

Lalatendu Acharya, assistant professor of health sciences; Awny Alnusair, associate professor of Informatics; Ghadah Alshuwaiyer, assistant professor of health sciences; Abdullah Canbaz, assistant professor of computer science; Chris Caruvana, assistant professor of mathematics; Angela Coppola, assistant professor of health sciences, director of the Applied and Community Research Center; Kasem Kasem, professor of chemistry; Hong Liu, assistant professor of computer science; Hisako Masuda, associate professor of biochemistry; Tom Parry, assistant professor of health sciences

Staff recognition:

Johnathan Grant, associate director of web services

Story by Cathy Clearwaters, director of development.

