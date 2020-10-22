Angel Walk moved to fall, benefits domestic violence shelter

A group of five women walk out of a building.

KOKOMO, Ind. — Chancellor Susan Sciame-Giesecke laced up her running shoes and set a brisk pace for the Angel Walk this week, leading the way to awareness of domestic violence in the community.

Typically a spring event at Indiana University Kokomo, the route was a little different with fall leaves, rather than early signs of flowers. And the group of masked walkers kept their stride for the purpose of raising money and awareness for Family Service Association of Howard County’s (FSA) domestic violence shelter.

“This issue is more heightened than ever now, because people are spending more time at home, and there may be increased tension among families, related to the pandemic,” said Sciame-Giesecke, who has been a long-time FSA board member. “The shelter is more important than ever, and with many fundraisers canceled, it is very much pressed in need. For us to do our part, by continuing to walk and support the cause is super important in these times.”

Each participant was asked to make a donation to the shelter, and donations continue to be accepted in Student Life and Campus Diversity, on the second floor of the Kelley Student Center.

“We serve some of the most vulnerable families in our community,” she said. “Without the ability to fundraise through the pandemic, the shelter is in great need of support.”

Audra Dowling, dean of students, appreciates not only the financial support, but the opportunity to come together as a community.

“During this time when we are physical distancing, we still need these types of interactions. It also creates awareness of the issue of domestic violence, and where to seek help for themselves or others, should they ever be in that situation,” Dowling said.

For more information about donating, contact Dowling at aedowlin@iuk.edu.

Education is KEY at Indiana University Kokomo.