Bicentennial campaign nets more than $16 million for IU Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. — Indiana University Kokomo raised more than $16 million as part of a campaign celebrating IU’s 200th anniversary, far surpassing its original goal, and strengthening the campus’ mission to ensure an affordable and accessible education to students in north central Indiana, preparing them to become the region’s next leaders.

Funds from For All: The Indiana University Bicentennial Campaign, which was publicly launched in September 2015, have created more than 140 undergraduate scholarships, while also providing funding for a greenhouse, student international travel, athletic teams, a fitness center, and the new Student Activities and Events Center, which opened in August.

More than 3,092 alumni and friends contributed to the campaign, collectively giving a final total of $16,113,776.

Noting that IU Kokomo also celebrated its 75th anniversary during the 2020 Bicentennial year, Chancellor Susan Sciame-Giesecke thanked all who contributed.

“The generosity of our alumni and friends prepares us to reach even greater heights during our next 75 years, as we continue the life-changing work of educating the people of our region,” she said. “These gifts will allow us to transform north central Indiana, and help create better lives for its people. We are abundantly grateful.”

The final totals were announced by IU President Michael A. McRobbie this month at a virtual closing celebration of the campaign, where he announced IU raised nearly 3.9 billion, shattering campaign goals. The event featured testimonials from IU students and faculty whose academic and research successes have benefited from philanthropic giving to IU.

“Over the past eight years, the Bicentennial Campaign has galvanized hundreds of thousands of IU supporters,” McRobbie said. “It has transformed the landscapes of IU’s campuses with state-of-the-art facilities. It has helped to ensure the future success of a number of IU schools that now bear the names of their supporters. It has generated support for our most outstanding faculty. And it has offered the promise of an affordable education to some of the state’s and the country’s very best students.

“We owe our deepest gratitude to the unwavering generosity, dedication and loyalty of the more than 320,000 IU alumni and friends who contributed to this campaign. The enormous impact of your generosity, which has touched so many lives, will endure through the next century”

Upon its public launch, the campaign set a goal of $6 million to be raised at IU Kokomo by IU’s Bicentennial in 2020 — the largest campaign goal in campus history. The initial campaign target was quickly reached, and later raised to $13.6 million.

During the virtual celebration, McRobbie highlighted the contributions IU faculty and staff made to the campaign’s success. Nearly 600 current and former IU Kokomo faculty and staff members donated almost $6.5 million to the campaign.

The final campaign total also included more than $700,000 in gifts and grants from nongovernmental organizations, such as philanthropic foundations, endowments, and companies.

Jan Halperin, vice chancellor for university advancement, said IU Kokomo’s campaign changed the culture of philanthropy and giving on campus, with faculty and staff playing active roles.

“Everyone on campus became an advocate for us, and had a part in our success,” she said. “Many of the gifts made were from current and retired faculty, while others were from alumni, and friends of the campus with no previous connection.

“This points to the innovation that our campus has done, and the confidence the community and our donors have in us,” Halperin said. “They recognize the value we bring to our community, and we are appreciative.”

Though the campaign is over, the work continues, to raise $3 million for the SAEC, and additional funds for scholarships. During the COVID-19 pandemic, all fundraising for the events center was paused, to focus on the Student in Crisis Fund, which distributed funding for students impacted by the emergency.

“Though the Bicentennial is over, the needs continue into IU’s third century,” Halperin said. “There will always be people who would not be able to attend college without scholarships, to that is always a need. We also want to work on our SAEC, which is a hopeful promise to the community that when the pandemic is over, we will welcome everyone to our new venue.”

For All: The Indiana University Bicentennial Campaign

For All: The Indiana University Bicentennial Campaign took place on all IU-administered campuses, including IU Kokomo, IU Bloomington, IUPUI, IU East, IU Northwest, IU South Bend, and IU Southeast. The campaign concluded on September 30, 2020. To learn more about the campaign, visit forall.iu.edu.

About the Indiana University Foundation

Founded in 1936, the Indiana University Foundation maximizes private support for Indiana University by fostering lifelong relationships with key stakeholders and providing advancement leadership and fundraising services for campuses and units across the university.

