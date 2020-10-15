Career Center events, assistance go virtual

A person looks at a Zoom meeting on a laptop

KOKOMO, Ind. — Need help crafting a resumé that will catch an employer’s eye? Want to practice interviews, or learn how to use LinkedIn to your advantage during your job search?

The Indiana University Kokomo Career and Accessibility Center can help, with events and one-on-one appointments available virtually.

“We’re still here, we care about our students’ success, and we’re providing the same kinds of resources we’ve always offered,” said Tracy Springer, director of the Career and Accessibility Center. “Because the programs are recorded, they are always available so students can participate on their own schedule.”

Free services are also available to students through Handshake, a career planning website that provides connections between employers and college students looking for jobs or internships. By going to iuk.joinhandshake.com/login students may register for events or make appointments for career counseling, resumé assistance, interview practice, and much more.

“All of the services we offered before the COVID-19 pandemic are still here, just given virtually,” Springer said. “We’re doing everything on Zoom or over the phone, and it’s going well. I think it adds value to the students, to have it available so easily.”

The Center also has posted drop-in times, where students can use a link to meet with career center staff for help without making an appointment in advance.

All events are on the IU Kokomo campus calendar and Handshake, in addition to being shared on the IU Kokomo Career Center Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Information is also emailed to IU email addresses for all students.

An unexpected benefit of virtual programming is that events are recorded and students can watch them later.

“We’re reaching more students than ever in this virtual atmosphere,” she said. “We’re also connecting with faculty who might have brought classes to events, or offered extra credit for students who attend outside of class, who are now using our programs in their classrooms.”

Upcoming events for the fall semester include:

Cha-ching Financial Literacy , 11 a.m. Thursday, October 22, via Zoom. Connect with the MoneySmarts team to ask questions about budgeting, student loans, and other financial issues.

, 11 a.m. Thursday, October 22, via Zoom. Connect with the MoneySmarts team to ask questions about budgeting, student loans, and other financial issues. Virtual speed interviews , 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, October 28, on Zoom. This program offers a low-pressure environment to practice answering interview questions with real employers, to build confidence and gain skills. Participants may drop in anytime during the session to be placed in a virtual breakout room with an employer.

, 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, October 28, on Zoom. This program offers a low-pressure environment to practice answering interview questions with real employers, to build confidence and gain skills. Participants may drop in anytime during the session to be placed in a virtual breakout room with an employer. Virtual Cougar Career Fair, 10 a.m. Friday, November 13, on Zoom. Drop in — virtually — to network with employers and find out what opportunities they have to offer. This is open to anyone looking for a full time or part time job or internship, or those who just want to network and learn more about careers. Students will receive an email invitation to attend.

For more information, contact the Career and Accessibility Center at 765-455-9301 or carserv@iuk.edu.

