Campus open, classes in session on Labor Day

Campus Life Sep 4, 2020
A silver sculpture in front of a limestone building

KOKOMO, Ind. – The Indiana University Kokomo campus will be open, with classes in session, on Labor Day, Monday, September 7.

 All classes will take place as scheduled, and offices will be open.

 The Library, Cougar Country Café, Ground Up Café, and Math Commons will all be open regular hours.

 The Ground Up Café is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.. The Cougar Country Café is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Library hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with the Math Commons available from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Education is KEY at Indiana University Kokomo.

