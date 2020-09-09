Fee waived for September, in honor of College Application Week

Three people in masks walk in the quad

KOKOMO, Ind. – Now is the perfect time to take the next step towards college, by submitting an application.

Indiana University Kokomo makes it even easier, by waiving the $35 fee for the month of September, in honor of College Application Week, set for September 21 to 25. The week is part of the College Go! Campaign sponsored by Learn More Indiana.

“The purpose is to help high school seniors navigate the college admissions process, and make sure every student submits at least one application that week,” said Angela Siders, director of admissions.

Students may apply online at iuk.edu/apply, with code kocollgo for the waived fee.

The campus has activities planned throughout the month, including a virtual question-and-answer Web Wednesday session with Siders and Chancellor Susan Sciame-Giesecke at 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 16, as well as a virtual admissions session at noon Thursday, September 17. Links will be available on the IU Kokomo campus calendar, at events.iu.edu/kokomo/ about a week before each event.

The first Visit in Person (VIP) day of the fall semester will be from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, September 18. Pre-registration is required at iuk.edu/admissions/forms/vip-day.html Additional VIP days are planned October 16 and November 13, and there are also virtual visit options.

While the first month of senior year might seem early to apply, Siders said many schools have early deadlines for scholarship consideration. While IU Kokomo awards merit scholarships all year, the deadline for maximum consideration is December 1.

“If we award you a merit-based scholarship when you are admitted, even if you don’t decide until later, we will still honor that scholarship,” she said. “It’s always good to have that door open. It’s good to have acceptances lined up, so you have choices.”

Siders said by gaining admission, and filing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) when that process opens in October, potential students and their families can start receiving their financial aid packages from schools as early as December or January, which helps in making a decision.

