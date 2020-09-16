IU Kokomo honors August 2020 graduates

KOKOMO, Ind. – One hundred twenty-three Indiana University Kokomo students earned degrees in August 2020. The graduates represent 18 Indiana counties and four states. Graduates are listed by hometown. Those earning degrees include:
Ada, Ohio
Andrea Davis, Bachelor of General Studies
Amboy
Ryne Emery, Bachelor of Science in Business
Anderson
Polina Victorovna Chevtaeva, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Theresa Lynn Collis, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Salena Renee O’Neill, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology
Atlanta
Kaylee Marie Beck, Bachelor of Science in Communication
Brianna Rose Schildmeier, Bachelor of Science in Business
Avon
Abekyelesh Abera Nebebe, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Omowunmi Ayodele Ogunsanya, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Battle Ground
Kayla Breanne Jacobshagen, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Bringhurst
Amy Melinda Sheagley, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Bunker Hill
Kourtney Breann Burrus, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Camden
Amanda R. Livingston, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Carmel
Elizabeth Anne Domsich, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Rochelle Marie Rott, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Erica D. Washington, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Cutler
Taylor M. Bell, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology
Daleville
Taylor Sue Cole, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Delphi
Ericka S. Unger, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Elwood
Taylor BreAnn Weddell, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Fairmount
Jennifer Rochelle Brown, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Fishers
Hina Abidi, Bachelor of Applied Science
Priscilla Antwi, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Lateefat Bronson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Kellie A. Capria, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Flora
Erica Renee’ Teter, Bachelor of Fine Arts
Sierra Dakota Woodward, Master of Business Administration
Frankfort
Micah Thomas Rose, Bachelor of General Studies
Samantha Lynn Stewart, Bachelor of Science in Communication
Galveston
Hannah Chelsea Gauger, Master of Arts in Mental Health Counseling
Gas City
Charles Tyler Wright, Bachelor of Science in Communication
Greentown
Jamie Leigh Cole, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Curtis M. Siler, Bachelor of Science in Informatics
Indianapolis
Jeffery Michael Allbright, Bachelor of General Studies
Olive Asiedu, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
John Charles Devine, Bachelor of General Studies
Kyle Landon Drescher, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Bamikole Oniyide, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Dattaben Pandya, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Elizabeth Hannah Peek, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Kingsbury
Karson Danielle Williams, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
Kokomo
Abraham Aguirre, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
Hailey Reannon Alexander, Master of Arts in Mental Health Counseling
Ronald James Barreira, Bachelor of Science in Business
Nicole Lee Brown, Master of Arts in Mental Health Counseling
Keisha Marie Buntin, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Melodie Ann Cline, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Coy Phillip Cunningham II, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Matthew P. Daleo, Master of Public Management
Amanda Lee Day, Master of Public Management
Braden Drew Dunlap, Bachelor of Science in Communication
Zachary James Duranto, Bachelor of Science in Business
Raynee Eileen Elmore, Master of Arts in Mental Health Counseling
Michael Scott Erb, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Angelique Marie Fouch, Bachelor of General Studies
Jensen Hope Freeman, Bachelor of Science in History and Political Science
Sarah Elyce Graber, Master of Arts in Mental Health Counseling
Ja’Lishia Lynn Green, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Stephanie Helmer, Master of Arts in Mental Health Counseling
Jaylen Shon Little, Bachelor of Science in New Media, Art and Technology
Katie Marie Maller, Master of Business Administration
Christina McCarty, Bachelor of General Studies
Cassie Johanna McKillip, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Adam Christopher Mitchell, Bachelor of Science in Business
James Earl Montgomery, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Khoi Dinh Minh Nguyen, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Calah Unique Oglesby, Master of Arts in Mental Health Counseling
Ely Page, Bachelor of Science in History and Political Science
Ciara Nikelle Perrigen, Master of Arts in Mental Health Counseling
Christina M. Russell, Master of Arts in Mental Health Counseling
Alexa Rae Snowden, Master of Arts in Mental Health Counseling
Jared Lee Stanley, Bachelor of Fine Arts
Patrick Garrison Tapscott, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Flor S. Valdes, Master of Arts in Mental Health Counseling
Brooke Lynn VanAlstine, Master of Public Management
Brandon Dean Walters, Master of Arts in Mental Health Counseling
Elizabeth Ann Wickey, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Lafayette
Aubrey Leeann Halterman, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Oscar Machado-Galaviz, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Lapel
David Lee Crosley, Bachelor of Science in Business
Logansport
Carlie Ann Deardorff, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Kendra Figueroa, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
Dolores Francisco-Sanchez, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Jessi B. Gebhardt, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism
Christian Hall, Bachelor of Science in Informatics
Jacob Bryan Kistler, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Angel Rance, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Marion
Tiffany Brown, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Stacy Lynn Herring, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Michael Marley, Bachelor of Fine Arts
Kaitlin E. McCoy, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Sheila M. Woods, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Monticello
Nicole Marie Mosher, Master of Arts in Mental Health Counseling
Tessa Nicole Pitman, Bachelor of Applied Science
Morgan City, Louisiana
Dustin Bagwell, Bachelor of General Studies
New Castle
Shaley R. Burchett, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Noblesville
Jodie Rae Ditchen, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Joshue Gustavo Esquivel, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences
Kimberly Fern Morgan, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Amanda Marie Raver, Master of Business Administration
Peru
Kylie Burton, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Twanna Michelle Jiles, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Aaron D. Lorenz, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences
Cassidy G. Miles, Bachelor of Arts
Jennifer Michelle Santiago-Perez, Master of Arts in Mental Health Counseling
Karly Schwingle, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Robstown, Texas
Alison Marie Cartwright, Bachelor of Science in Business
Rochester Hills, Michigan
Aaron Michael Schultz, Master of Business Administration
Royal Center
Michael Ryan Small, Bachelor of Science in History and Political Science
Russiaville
Taylor Renae Kennedy, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Laura Marie Redding, Master of Arts in Mental Health Counseling
Sharpsville
Emily Kay Mooneyhan, Bachelor of Science in Informatics, Bachelor of Science in New Media, Art and Technology
Summitville
Taylor Nicole Smith, Bachelor of Science in Communication
Swayzee
Megan Elizabeth Shaw, Bachelor of Science in Public Administration
Sweetser
Anissa Michele Crawl, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Tipton
Deborah Tatman, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Upland
Svitlana Kochanek, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Wabash
Brittany N. Blocker, Bachelor of General Studies
Isaiah Daniel Canales, Bachelor of Science in Informatics
Matthew Walker Porter, Master of Business Administration
Mandy Denys Roth, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Windfall
Alexandria Lynn McCorkle, Master of Arts in Mental Health Counseling
Zionsville
Matthew Daily, Master of Business Administration
