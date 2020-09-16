IU Kokomo honors August 2020 graduates

The words celebrating our graduates on a red and gray background

KOKOMO, Ind. – One hundred twenty-three Indiana University Kokomo students earned degrees in August 2020. The graduates represent 18 Indiana counties and four states. Graduates are listed by hometown. Those earning degrees include:

Ada, Ohio

Andrea Davis, Bachelor of General Studies

Amboy

Ryne Emery, Bachelor of Science in Business

Anderson

Polina Victorovna Chevtaeva, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Theresa Lynn Collis, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Salena Renee O’Neill, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology

Atlanta

Kaylee Marie Beck, Bachelor of Science in Communication

Brianna Rose Schildmeier, Bachelor of Science in Business

Avon

Abekyelesh Abera Nebebe, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Omowunmi Ayodele Ogunsanya, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Battle Ground

Kayla Breanne Jacobshagen, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Bringhurst

Amy Melinda Sheagley, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Bunker Hill

Kourtney Breann Burrus, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Camden

Amanda R. Livingston, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Carmel

Elizabeth Anne Domsich, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Rochelle Marie Rott, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Erica D. Washington, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Cutler

Taylor M. Bell, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology

Daleville

Taylor Sue Cole, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Delphi

Ericka S. Unger, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Elwood

Taylor BreAnn Weddell, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Fairmount

Jennifer Rochelle Brown, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Fishers

Hina Abidi, Bachelor of Applied Science

Priscilla Antwi, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Lateefat Bronson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Kellie A. Capria, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Flora

Erica Renee’ Teter, Bachelor of Fine Arts

Sierra Dakota Woodward, Master of Business Administration

Frankfort

Micah Thomas Rose, Bachelor of General Studies

Samantha Lynn Stewart, Bachelor of Science in Communication

Galveston

Hannah Chelsea Gauger, Master of Arts in Mental Health Counseling

Gas City

Charles Tyler Wright, Bachelor of Science in Communication

Greentown

Jamie Leigh Cole, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Curtis M. Siler, Bachelor of Science in Informatics

Indianapolis

Jeffery Michael Allbright, Bachelor of General Studies

Olive Asiedu, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

John Charles Devine, Bachelor of General Studies

Kyle Landon Drescher, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Bamikole Oniyide, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Dattaben Pandya, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Elizabeth Hannah Peek, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Kingsbury

Karson Danielle Williams, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences

Kokomo

Abraham Aguirre, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences

Hailey Reannon Alexander, Master of Arts in Mental Health Counseling

Ronald James Barreira, Bachelor of Science in Business

Nicole Lee Brown, Master of Arts in Mental Health Counseling

Keisha Marie Buntin, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Melodie Ann Cline, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Coy Phillip Cunningham II, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Matthew P. Daleo, Master of Public Management

Amanda Lee Day, Master of Public Management

Braden Drew Dunlap, Bachelor of Science in Communication

Zachary James Duranto, Bachelor of Science in Business

Raynee Eileen Elmore, Master of Arts in Mental Health Counseling

Michael Scott Erb, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Angelique Marie Fouch, Bachelor of General Studies

Jensen Hope Freeman, Bachelor of Science in History and Political Science

Sarah Elyce Graber, Master of Arts in Mental Health Counseling

Ja’Lishia Lynn Green, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Stephanie Helmer, Master of Arts in Mental Health Counseling

Jaylen Shon Little, Bachelor of Science in New Media, Art and Technology

Katie Marie Maller, Master of Business Administration

Christina McCarty, Bachelor of General Studies

Cassie Johanna McKillip, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Adam Christopher Mitchell, Bachelor of Science in Business

James Earl Montgomery, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Khoi Dinh Minh Nguyen, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Calah Unique Oglesby, Master of Arts in Mental Health Counseling

Ely Page, Bachelor of Science in History and Political Science

Ciara Nikelle Perrigen, Master of Arts in Mental Health Counseling

Christina M. Russell, Master of Arts in Mental Health Counseling

Alexa Rae Snowden, Master of Arts in Mental Health Counseling

Jared Lee Stanley, Bachelor of Fine Arts

Patrick Garrison Tapscott, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Flor S. Valdes, Master of Arts in Mental Health Counseling

Brooke Lynn VanAlstine, Master of Public Management

Brandon Dean Walters, Master of Arts in Mental Health Counseling

Elizabeth Ann Wickey, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Lafayette

Aubrey Leeann Halterman, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Oscar Machado-Galaviz, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Lapel

David Lee Crosley, Bachelor of Science in Business

Logansport

Carlie Ann Deardorff, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Kendra Figueroa, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences

Dolores Francisco-Sanchez, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Jessi B. Gebhardt, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism

Christian Hall, Bachelor of Science in Informatics

Jacob Bryan Kistler, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Angel Rance, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Marion

Tiffany Brown, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Stacy Lynn Herring, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Michael Marley, Bachelor of Fine Arts

Kaitlin E. McCoy, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Sheila M. Woods, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Monticello

Nicole Marie Mosher, Master of Arts in Mental Health Counseling

Tessa Nicole Pitman, Bachelor of Applied Science

Morgan City, Louisiana

Dustin Bagwell, Bachelor of General Studies

New Castle

Shaley R. Burchett, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Noblesville

Jodie Rae Ditchen, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Joshue Gustavo Esquivel, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences

Kimberly Fern Morgan, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Amanda Marie Raver, Master of Business Administration

Peru

Kylie Burton, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Twanna Michelle Jiles, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Aaron D. Lorenz, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences

Cassidy G. Miles, Bachelor of Arts

Jennifer Michelle Santiago-Perez, Master of Arts in Mental Health Counseling

Karly Schwingle, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Robstown, Texas

Alison Marie Cartwright, Bachelor of Science in Business

Rochester Hills, Michigan

Aaron Michael Schultz, Master of Business Administration

Royal Center

Michael Ryan Small, Bachelor of Science in History and Political Science

Russiaville

Taylor Renae Kennedy, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Laura Marie Redding, Master of Arts in Mental Health Counseling

Sharpsville

Emily Kay Mooneyhan, Bachelor of Science in Informatics, Bachelor of Science in New Media, Art and Technology

Summitville

Taylor Nicole Smith, Bachelor of Science in Communication

Swayzee

Megan Elizabeth Shaw, Bachelor of Science in Public Administration

Sweetser

Anissa Michele Crawl, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Tipton

Deborah Tatman, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Upland

Svitlana Kochanek, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Wabash

Brittany N. Blocker, Bachelor of General Studies

Isaiah Daniel Canales, Bachelor of Science in Informatics

Matthew Walker Porter, Master of Business Administration

Mandy Denys Roth, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Windfall

Alexandria Lynn McCorkle, Master of Arts in Mental Health Counseling

Zionsville

Matthew Daily, Master of Business Administration

Education is KEY at Indiana University Kokomo.