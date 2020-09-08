Tess Barker to serve as vice chancellor for student affairs, enrollment management

A portrait of a woman in a blue suit

KOKOMO, Ind. – Tess Barker will serve as Indiana University Kokomo’s chief student affairs professional, as vice chancellor for student affairs and enrollment management. She will provide leadership for areas including admissions, scholarships and financial aid, student activities, athletics, career services, counseling and health services, disability services, campus diversity, and the registrar.

Chancellor Susan Sciame-Giesecke looks forward to Barker’s leadership on campus.

“She brings a passion for student success, work in student affairs on a national level, and a wealth of diversity experience,” Sciame-Giesecke said. “Her academic preparation with a doctorate in educational policy and leadership studies, her law degree and master’s degree in counseling will provide significant expertise as we move our campus forward in these challenging times.”

Barker was impressed with what she learned about IU Kokomo’s commitment to experiential learning and partnering with the local community. She is especially excited to begin working with and for students in her new role, which she begins Monday, September 14.

“I enjoy the energy and passion they bring, whether it’s to their studies or the student organizations they lead, and their willingness to explore their options,” Barker said. “I’m really excited to learn more about how students make the most of their Kokomo experience. One of my top priorities is making sure I connect with students.”

Barker also anticipates working with colleagues and university leaders who share her values about promoting student success.

“It really came through that the values I align myself with were already in place with Kokomo and IU Kokomo’s leadership,” she said.

Barker most recently was chief of staff and senior director for special projects for the University of Michigan-Flint, Office of the Chancellor. During her career, she has served in a variety of positions including director for a center of gender and sexuality, coordinator of disability and accessibility services, coordinator of graduate/post doc professional development programs and at the national level as the director of the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators James E. Scott National Academy for Leadership in Washington, DC. She has also taught a variety of courses.

She earned a Ph.D. in Education Policy and Leadership Studies from the University of Iowa, College of Education; a Juris Doctorate from the University of Iowa, College of Law; a Master of Arts in Counseling and Personnel Services/College Student Personnel from the University of Maryland, College Park; and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, College of Liberal Arts.

