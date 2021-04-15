Student art exhibition planned at Downtown Gallery

A painting of a cat looking out a window

KOKOMO, Ind. — Come see the best of the best artwork produced during Indiana University Kokomo classes this year, at the annual Student Art Exhibition opening today in the IU Kokomo Downtown Art Gallery, 102 N. Main St.

The exhibition includes paintings, printmaking, design, digital media, and more, completed by more than 30 students in New Media, Art, and Technology (NMAT) classes.

Erik Deerly, associate professor of new media and NMAT chair, said the work he has seen so far as the exhibit is installed is impressive.

“It truly represents the best of the NMAT program, from foundations level freshmen classes all the way to senior level work that represents all the things we do,” he said. “It’s a good way to see the best of all the students who are currently in our program. The work is really interesting.”

Junior Levi Hanny, who has an animation and four books from his current book binding class in the exhibit, is excited to participate in his first exhibition.

“I just felt very honored to be asked, and look forward to seeing my works in an official exhibition,” he said.

Hanny, from Kokomo, encouraged people to visit the show while it is open, through April 30.

“It’s important for people to support local artists, especially students who are trying to get their names out there,” he said. “There are going to be a lot of good works. Everyone is putting out a lot of great stuff.”

The exhibit continues through Friday, April 30. The IU Kokomo Downtown Art Gallery is open from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Participating students, listed by hometown, include:

Converse: Katherine Fincher

Frankfort: Marvin Silva

Greentown: Megan Mentis, Catherine White

Jasper: Allison Rogers

Kokomo: David Curtis, Zachery Fanning, Harrison Foust, Levi Hanny, Kaitlyn Isaac, Caitlyn Jones, Naomi Keller, Anna Marcum, Sandy McKinney-Rosemont, Violence Mullins, Shailyn Nash, Ava Page, Madeline Sinnamon, Autumn Strong, Kota Trobaugh, Beth Vaught, and Zachary Yoke

Logansport: Adrian Gazcon, Haleigh Hutsell

Marion: Samuel Robinson

Noblesville: Coby Woodring

North Manchester: Drew Thompson

Peru: Braxton Wilhelm

Tipton: Emily Mooneyhan

Westfield: Emily Matthews

