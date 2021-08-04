Faculty artwork highlighted in new exhibition

A woman stands by a piece of artwork

KOKOMO, Ind. – Artwork created by new media, art, and technology faculty is showcased in the newest exhibition in the Indiana University Kokomo Downtown Art Gallery.

Opening with a reception from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, August 6, the faculty exhibition features prints, paintings, sculptures, and mixed media pieces, highlighting the talents of seven faculty members.

Adjunct instructor Tarja Harney said the exhibition allows students to see what kind of creative work their teachers do, while also demonstrating to the community the high level of those who are teaching.

“Having an exhibition as a faculty member is a way to show our work and our progress,” she said. “It helps our students see what we are doing, and allows the community to get a glimpse into the potential available to our students.”

Harney chose three very personal works for her part of the exhibition — a series of pieces she created while grieving.

“My work currently is centered around the death of my mother, and how art is helping me not get over the loss, but figure out who I am without her,” Harney said. It includes a self-portrait etched with the words of a eulogy she was unable to give; a print representing final gifts from her mother, and another print about moving on from loss and trying to find herself.

“These are very meaningful pieces to me,” she said.

In addition to Harney, the exhibition also includes Minda Douglas, associate professor of fine arts; Michael Koerner, associate professor of new media; Aaron Pickens, assistant professor of new media; Gregory Steel, associate professor of fine arts; and adjunct faculty Nicole Ingalls and Anita Garza.

The exhibition continues through Saturday, August 21 at the IU Kokomo Downtown Art Gallery, 102 N. Main Street, Kokomo.

The gallery is open from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.

For more information call 765-455-9426 or email ugallery@iuk.edu.

Indiana University Kokomo serves north central Indiana.