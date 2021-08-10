IU Kokomo appoints new dean for School of Business

A portrait of a man

KOKOMO, Ind. – Chittibabu (Chitti) Govindarajulu joins Indiana University Kokomo as the Dean of the School of Business. He will lead undergraduate and graduate programs including business administration, accounting, finance, hospitality and tourism management, public administration, and sports and recreation management.

He cited respect for the IU name, along with the School of Business accreditation through the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), in attracting him to the campus.

“The faculty members here are doing wonderful things,” he said. “I look forward to working with them to set the strategic direction for the School of Business, working with the staff to improve processes, and making sure our strategic direction meets accreditation standards.”

Govindarajulu, who began in his new role August 2, also was appointed professor of management, and anticipates teaching during the spring and summer semesters — noting that students can call him “Dr. G.”

“Midwest students are the best,” he said. “I enjoy seeing the light go on when they understand. I try to break it down as simple as possible, to make them understand it’s not that difficult. It gives me great satisfaction.”

Mark Canada, executive vice chancellor for academic affairs and interim deputy chancellor, welcomed Govindarajulu.

“We are delighted to have Dr. Govindarajulu on board as our new dean,” Canada said. “He brings a great deal of experience, expertise, and energy to our campus. We already have a very strong School of Business, and I look forward to seeing how he and his colleagues take it to even greater heights.”

Govindarajulu most recently was associate dean for program support and M.B.A. administrator for the College of Business at Metropolitan State University of Denver.

He earned a Ph.D. in Business Administration from the University of Mississippi, with a major in management information systems. Govindarajulu also earned an M.B.A. from the P.S.G. College of Technology, Bharathiar University, Tamil Nadu, India, and a Bachelor’s in Mechanical Engineering from the College of Engineering, Anna University, Chennai (Madras), India.

