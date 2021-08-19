School of Nursing and Allied Health Professions welcomes new students

A group photo of people in red scrubs

KOKOMO, Ind. – Faculty in the Indiana University Kokomo School of Nursing and Allied Health Professions welcomed 65 students into the nursing profession, with its traditional induction ceremony August 18 in Havens Auditorium.

The incoming class includes 14 students in the accelerated second degree nursing track, for students who previously earned a bachelor’s degree in another field; and 51 in the four-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

Dean Susan Hendricks congratulated the students on the achievement of being accepted into nursing school, and reflected on what it means to be a nurse in 2021. She talked about the challenges of nursing during a global pandemic, with nurses and healthcare workers stretched to their limits.

“As nurses, we do what is needed for as long as it is needed,” Hendricks said. “We are dedicated to care for our community. That is who we are, and we are looking forward to having you join us in the profession of nursing. Nurses’ commitment to caring is part of our very being, and we stay the course with our very sick and sometimes dying patients every day.”

Each new nursing student crossed the stage to receive a certificate of induction, along with applause from friends and family in the audience.

The ceremony concluded with recitation of the nurses pledge, a statement of the ethics and principles of the nursing profession.

Inductees for the second degree nursing track, listed by hometown, include:

Carmel: Dustin Theis

Fishers: Alanna Hodgson

Frankfort: Morgan Nicole Miller

Indianapolis: Asha Adams, Joshua Oyeyemo Balogun, Bryant Wesley Randolph, Katherine E. Seiwert

Kokomo: Reggie A. Manuel, Meagan Rose Stonebraker

Lafayette: Natalie Miller

Noblesville: Raegen Monk

Peru: Avery Erna Withrow

Swayzee: Amy K. Silverthorn

Inductees in the four-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing program were:

Arcadia: Angelica Marie Montgomery

Bunker Hill: Haley Read

Camby: Stella Damilola Olayiwola

Camden: Madison Claire Dyke

Converse: Payge Mitchell

Elwood: Corinne Nicole Chimel

Frankfort: Arisbeth A.Rosales

Galveston: Katelyn Renee Schreckenghaust

Greentown: Kaiya Mckenzie Allen, Ethan John Duchateau, Courtney Alexis Marie Elliott

Indianapolis: Linh Thuy Chau, Grace Elizabeth Lindvall

Jamestown: Tori A. Wilkinson

Kokomo: Tiwaa Ababio, Destiny Elaine Booth, Emma Grace Byrum, Lucy Skywalker Calhoun, Ashley Christina Carter, Alexis Dukes, Shaun Harvey Fewell, Lexi Christine James, Jaycee Makaylah Polk, Joanna Briann Skuse, Trey Barrett Watson

Lafayette: Kendra Marie Brewer, Evalin R. Hair, Megan M. Moore, Alilexus Oswalt

LaFontaine: Jaeden Younce

Logansport: Samantha Carmany, Daima Linet Fermoselle, Alayna Rippy, Jocelyne Alanis Rodriguez

Marion: Miah Noel Hudson, Natalya Ann Queen, Abigail Lavone Shaw

Monticello: Jaquelin Castillo Santiago

Mulberry: Tye Ann Kerschner

Muncie: Emmanuelle Kerene Elvira Tano

Noblesville: Audrey Michelle Soel, Daniil Antonovich Svintsitskiy

Otterbein: Ashlyn Pritchett

Rochester: Charlie Pocock, Alivia Grace Riegle

Royal Center: Olivia Tate Belt

Russiaville: Megan Shirley Hill

Sharpsville: Karly Angelle McKay

Tipton: Brittany Emma Ryan

Walton: Sergio Gonzalez

Westfield: Sara Carolina Rincon Morales

The ceremony also included greetings from Mark Canada, executive vice chancellor for academic affairs and interim deputy chancellor; Erin Geiselman, assistant professor of nursing, and nursing students Amanda Shearer and Allison Armstrong.

