Students earn chancellor’s, dean’s list honors for summer session

KOKOMO, Ind. – Forty-four full-time Indiana University Kokomo students earned chancellor’s list or dean’s list honors for the summer 2021 semester. Chancellor’s list students earned a 4.0 grade point average (GPA), while dean’s list students earned a minimum 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale, while carrying at least 12 credit hours throughout the grading period. Students are listed by hometown.
Avon
Katie A. Skellie
Brownsburg
Silvia Satula Sr.
Burlington
Aleighia Dawn King
Burnettsville
Sidney Kay Myers
Delphi
Braxton Thompson
Elwood
Courtney Lee Altherr
Fishers
Connor Ryan Lancashire
Nicholas Austin Novosel
Allison Poffenbarger
Galloway, Ohio
Courtney Schroeder
Greenfield
Danielle Lee Rhodes
Indianapolis
Allison Armstrong
Sarah Rochelle Ashcraft
Leah Estell Coe
Charlotte Brianne Harbaugh
Majd Watson
Kokomo
Haylie Marie Armstrong
Sophia Marie Davidson
Mary Inger Hogsett
Kelsey Humphrey
Kevin N. Jones
Melissa Dawn Pruitt
Hannah Nichole Sandefur
Shelby Claire Waymire
Daniel Anthony Allender West
Lafayette
Marques Jamaal Rayford
Logansport
Alyson D. Shoemaker
Macy
Robert Eugene Moore
North Manchester
Samantha N. Kissell
Paige Nicole Wagoner
Halie Renee Wampler
Aaron S. Wilson
Peru
Kathryn Allen Peck
Faith Truax
Plainfield
Renee Delaney Hudspeth
Rochester
Hannah Hunting
Russiaville
Skyler Milton Workman
Somerset
Schalene M. Shafer
Thorntown
Kara Danielle Funk
Tipton
Jossie Marie Helmerick
Hunter Reynolds
Haley Alexandra Shook
Wabash
Haley Rae O’Brien
Windfall
Jacob Schill
